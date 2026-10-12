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England increase central contracts to record 39

They have now 11 players on two-year contracts

England increase central contracts to record 39
Cricket - Third One Day International - England v Sri Lanka - The Oval, London, Britain - Sept 27, 2026 England's Jordan Cox celebrates after taking a catch to dismiss Sri Lanka's Janith Liyanage. Reuters

Reuters

Published : 12 Oct 2026, 11:17 PM

Updated : 12 Oct 2026, 11:17 PM

England have expanded their number of centrally contracted players to a record 39, including 30 full contracts, the ECB said on Monday.

Former captain Ben Stokes and fast bowler Mark Wood retired from internationals this year, and opener Zak Crawley and left-arm seamer Luke Wood did not get renewed contracts.

Uncapped seamer Henry Crocombe was awarded a two-year deal as one of seven players added to England's full-contract list for the first time.

Jordan Cox also received a two-year deal, and Tom Banton, Sam Cook, Emilio Gay, Matthew Fisher and Dan Lawrence earned one-year contracts. Seam bowler Ollie Robinson returned to the list after holding central contracts in 2022 and 2023.

England now have 11 players on two-year contracts, with Test captain Joe Root, one-day skipper Harry Brook, Jofra Archer and Jacob Bethell among nine whose deals have been extended until September 2028.

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