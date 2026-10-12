Global equities hold steady as oil rises ahead of US earnings, inflation data amid Gulf tensions

Rising stock graph and 3D printed oil barrels miniature are seen in this illustration taken Jun 23, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Rising stock graph and 3D printed oil barrels miniature are seen in this illustration taken Jun 23, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Global stocks were little changed on Monday as oil prices climbed amid attacks on Saudi Arabia, while investors awaited US inflation data and the start of the third-quarter earnings season.

MSCI’s global equities gauge edged down 0.06 percent, while the dollar advanced as escalating conflict in the Middle East fuelled safe-haven demand. European shares rose, with bank stocks supporting the regional market.

Investors were also assessing prospects for improved fuel supplies after US President Donald Trump welcomed fresh Russian diesel exports and a Russia-Ukraine energy ceasefire.

“There’s a lot to be wary of,” said Robert Pavlik, senior portfolio manager at Dakota Wealth Management, noting that higher oil prices and a lack of direction from the bond market were keeping stocks in check.

US Treasury yields reached 24-year highs this month as rising energy costs stoked concerns that inflation could remain elevated, potentially keeping central banks hawkish and weighing on equity valuations.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.49 percent to 51,907.31 at 10:43am ET. The S&P 500 slipped 0.05 percent to 7,807.55, while the Nasdaq Composite fell 0.33 percent to 27,274.78.

The pan-European STOXX 600 gained 0.61 percent. Euro zone benchmark Bund yields edged lower, while French and Italian government bond risk premiums narrowed slightly.

The US earnings season begins on Tuesday, with JPMorgan Chase and Goldman Sachs due to report, followed by Bank of America on Wednesday. S&P 500 earnings are expected to rise more than 30 percent in the third quarter, according to LSEG IBES, although much of the growth is expected to come from technology companies. STOXX earnings are forecast to increase 21 percent, or 9.7 percent excluding energy.

September US consumer price data, due later this week, are expected to show headline inflation rising 0.6 percent for the month and 3.7 percent annually. Core inflation is forecast at 0.2 percent monthly and 2.5 percent annually.

The dollar index rose 0.24 percent to 102.44, while the euro fell 0.23 percent to $1.1175. The dollar gained 0.23 percent against the Japanese yen to 158.67.

Markets were pricing in a 19 percent chance of a Federal Reserve rate increase this month and a roughly 71 percent chance of a 25-basis-point hike in December, according to CME Group’s FedWatch tool. Investors were also betting on rate increases in the European Union, Japan and Britain before year-end.

In energy markets, US crude rose 2.14 percent to $93.82 a barrel, while Brent crude gained 2.13 percent to $106.95.

Spot gold fell 0.62 percent to $4,167.98 an ounce.