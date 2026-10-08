October 09, 2026

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Isaias intensifies into first Atlantic hurricane of 2026

Energy companies are curtailing offshore operations at platforms in the Gulf as the storm approaches

Isaias intensifies into first Atlantic hurricane of 2026
A satellite image of Tropical Storm Isaias, Oct 7, 2026. Photo: Reuters

Reuters

Published : 08 Oct 2026, 12:52 PM

Updated : 08 Oct 2026, 12:52 PM

Hurricane Isaias became the first hurricane of the 2026 Atlantic season, triggering production shut-ins and evacuations at energy facilities in the US Gulf.

Isaias was located about 445 miles (715km) south-southwest of the mouth of the Mississippi river, packing maximum sustained winds of 75mph (120kph), the US National Hurricane Center said on Thursday.

The NHC noted additional strengthening is expected and that Isaias should remain a strong hurricane as it approaches the northern Gulf coast on Friday night.

Image
Secured fishing boats, as Tropical Storm Isaias moves through the Gulf of Mexico and is forecast to strengthen before reaching the US Gulf Coast, in Celestun, Yucatan state, Mexico, Oct 7, 2026. REUTERS/Lorenzo Hernandez

The hurricane is expected to pass through areas with significant offshore oil and gas production, along with onshore refining facilities, which could pressure inventories and already-high prices at the pump.

The strong El Niño weather pattern has limited hurricane formation in the Atlantic this year by creating unfavorable wind conditions that disrupt strengthening storms.

US energy companies such as Shell and Chevron they were curtailing offshore operations at their Gulf platforms.

US Gulf of Mexico oil and gas producers had shut in about 25.08 percent of current oil production and 16.37 percent of current natural gas production as of Wednesday, according to the Marine Minerals Administration.

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