November 14, 2026

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Minister Asaduzzaman rules out transfer of deed registration to land ministry

The law minister warns letting people suffer could disgrace all registration officials nationwide

Minister Asaduzzaman rules out transfer of deed registration to land ministry

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 14 Nov 2026, 05:15 PM

Updated : 14 Nov 2026, 05:15 PM

Deed registration will remain under the law ministry despite a proposal to bring the department under the land ministry, Law Minister Asaduzzaman has said.

He announced the decision at the annual general meeting of the Bangladesh Registration Service Association on Saturday.

“The land ministry’s standing committee has already passed a resolution that your sub-registry department should come under the ministry. We have stated unequivocally from the law ministry that, as it falls under this ministry under the legal framework, it will remain here,” he said.

Asaduzzaman said the registration department was the country's second-largest single source of revenue and played a major role in funding the national budget, yet remained one of the most neglected sectors.

The department operates through 61 district registrar offices and 497 sub-registrar offices, handling property transfers, deed registration, record-keeping and revenue collection.

Asaduzzaman promised to act on the staff’s legitimate demands but challenged officials to change the public’s negative perception of registry offices.

If they failed to take responsibility and people continued to face harassment, he warned, it would leave a “disgraceful chapter” in the department’s history.

He cited a degree college in his home Upazila of Jhenaidah’s Shailkupa whose managing committee president had spent eight months trying to register a deed exchanging adjoining land.

Officials could not provide a written legal reason for the delay, he said, adding that such incidents tarnished the entire department.

Asaduzzaman promised incentives and senior sub-registrar postings to improve services, but vowed “zero tolerance” if specific harassment complaints reached him.

Transfers by lottery had begun and could be expanded further, he said.

Association Secretary General Michael Mohiuddin Abdullah said a Tk 6.32 billion land registration automation project had been approved to prevent deed fraud and increase revenue.

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