November 01, 2026

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business & Economy
Features
Others
Recent News

Iranian negotiators in Doha to continue talks to end the US-Iran war, official says

Qatari mediators have moved between Tehran and Doha as diplomatic efforts continue amid US warnings

Iranian negotiators in Doha to continue talks to end the US-Iran war, official says
With petroleum storage tanks in the background, amid fuel price spikes caused by supply disruptions resulting from the US war on Iran, a couple enjoys a drink on the waterfront besides the Casco Bay Lines Ferry Terminal ahead of the Election Day in Portland, Maine, US, Oct 30, 2026. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters

Published : 01 Nov 2026, 08:22 PM

Updated : 01 Nov 2026, 08:22 PM

Iranian negotiators were in Doha on Sunday for a third consecutive day of talks with Qatari mediators aimed at pushing for a deal to end the US-Israeli war on Iran, an official briefed on the discussions told Reuters.

The talks come amid concerns that the conflict could escalate again after the Nov 3 US midterm elections. President Donald Trump has said the United States will not launch new attacks on Iran before the vote and that talks with Tehran have been productive, though he has not ruled out further military action thereafter.

Iran has repeatedly said it would respond to any new attacks by striking US and Israeli targets in neighbouring countries, as the eight-month-old war continues to disrupt global oil supplies and spill over across West Asia.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei issued a statement on Saturday ordering the armed forces to be prepared to respond to any attacks. The Iranian military later announced it was taking steps to improve its readiness.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Saturday that Trump has not decided whether to launch new strikes against Iran, but would prefer to resolve the conflict diplomatically.

Qatari mediators were in Tehran on Friday for discussions with Iranian officials before moving the talks to Doha on Saturday, an official had told Reuters. The talks were being coordinated in regular contacts with Washington, the official added.

Related Stories
US accused of attacking Iranian fishing boats
US accused of attacking Iranian fishing boats
Iran readies harder retaliation if attacked
Iran readies harder retaliation if attacked
Iran receives US response to latest proposal
Iran receives US response to latest proposal
Iran appeals to US voters as American troops leave Iraq
Iran appeals to US voters as American troops leave Iraq
Read More
October remittances rise 12%
October remittances rise 12%
New salaries roll out, 3 months’ dues await
New salaries roll out, 3 months’ dues await
Iranian negotiators hold third day of talks in Doha
Iranian negotiators hold third day of talks in Doha
Wage unrest: 49 arrested in Mirpur, Gazipur
Wage unrest: 49 arrested in Mirpur, Gazipur
Read More
Opinion

Md Hasnain

Are we doing enough to save our soil?
Md Hasnain

Sabir Mustafa

Trump’s political legacy hangs in the balance
Sabir Mustafa

Jamie McGeever

Lula’s win deals blow to Trump’s ‘Donroe Doctrine’
Jamie McGeever

Reuters

AI gloom revives the spectre of stagflation
Reuters
Read More