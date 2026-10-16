October 16, 2026

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No trade through Burimari port for 8 days during Durga Puja

Trade with India, Nepal and Bhutan will be suspended from Oct 17 to Oct 24, but customs administration and immigration services will continue

No trade through Burimari port for 8 days during Durga Puja

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 16 Oct 2026, 11:08 AM

Updated : 16 Oct 2026, 11:07 AM

Imports and exports through Lalmonirhat's Burimari Land Port will remain suspended for eight days from Saturday during Durga Puja, affecting Bangladesh's trade with India, Nepal and Bhutan.

However, passenger movement through the immigration checkpoints at Burimari and India's Changrabandha will continue as usual.

ASM Niaz Nahid, general secretary of the Burimari C&F Agents Association, said Indian traders had announced a six-day suspension from Oct 17 to Oct 22.

With Bangladesh's Friday-Saturday weekend extending the closure, trade will remain on hold through Oct 24.

Imports and exports will also be suspended from Nov 8 to Nov 10 for Kali Puja and on Nov 15-16 for Chhath Puja.

Burimari customs official Motlebur Rahman said administrative operations would continue, while Immigration Police confirmed that passengers with valid passports could travel normally.

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