November 02, 2026

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French school protests resume on smaller scale as students return from break

Education Minister Edouard Geffray called the renewed blockades "very marginal"

French school protests resume on smaller scale as students return from break
French high school students gather outside Lycees Jean Perrin and Louis-Jacques Goussier high school as part of nationwide protests demanding better school conditions, in Reze near Nantes, France, Nov 2, 2026. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 02 Nov 2026, 05:51 PM

Updated : 02 Nov 2026, 05:51 PM

French high school student protests resumed on Monday on a much smaller scale than in past weeks as pupils returned from a two-week break, with youngsters trying to blockade a few high schools in Paris, Marseille and Rennes, French media reported.

By 0830 GMT, some 41 high schools, about 1 percent nationwide, were blockaded, the Education Ministry said.

Hundreds of France's more than 3,000 high schools were blockaded in the weeks prior to the break. The protests, which began in the Paris suburbs in September, have spread across France and broadened beyond education to focus on the cost of living, drawing in trade unionists and activists and sometimes turning violent.

A wave of so-called "Gen Z" protests has swept across Europe, including Germany, Italy, Belgium and Albania, driven by grievances such as the cost of living, the poor state of schools and perceived corruption.

Last month, French protests degenerated into violent clashes with the police and outright riots in several cities, with shops looted, in a test for President Emmanuel Macron's minority government.

"In terms of blockades -- or rather, attempted blockades -- the phenomenon is very marginal. We're talking about just a handful of units, a few individual schools," Education Minister Edouard Geffray told radio station France Inter on Monday morning.

He said protests are allowed but preventing access to schools is illegal.

Police officers were present, TV footage showed, though not in full anti-riot gear.

Students want the renovation of ageing schools, more teachers, more university places and the end of a university admissions system they see as socially unfair.

Geffray offered last week to cap class sizes at 28, dedicate €4 billion ($4.47 billion) to renovating schools, create 15,000 new places for students in higher education and a new admission system by 2028.

High school student representatives said the offers were not enough and they would keep protesting.

($1 = 0.8948 euros)

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