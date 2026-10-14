October 14, 2026

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Air India flight diverted to Jaipur after hijack alert, lands safely in Delhi: report

A Boeing 787 Dreamliner was diverted to Jaipur before continuing to New Delhi after security checks

Air India flight diverted to Jaipur after hijack alert, lands safely in Delhi: report

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 14 Oct 2026, 05:35 PM

Updated : 14 Oct 2026, 05:35 PM

An Air India flight travelling from Germany’s Frankfurt to New Delhi has been diverted to Jaipur after a reported hijack alert triggered a high-level security response.

Flight AI 2030, a Boeing 787 Dreamliner, landed safely in Jaipur in the western Indian state of Rajasthan at 9:45am on Wednesday, around 280km from its intended destination of Delhi, NDTV reported.

Airport authorities activated the highest level of response, similar to the procedures followed in a suspected hijacking, sources said.

After the aircraft landed, officials approached it cautiously before positioning ladders to allow passengers to disembark.

Sources at Ahmedabad air traffic control said they received squawk code 7500 from the flight. The internationally recognised transponder code indicates unlawful interference, including a hijacking.

Everyone on board was safe, officials said. Passengers and crew were allowed to leave the aircraft after it underwent a thorough inspection.

Air India initially said passengers were being offered complimentary rescheduling options or a full refund in the event of a cancellation, according to the report.

Hours later, the airline confirmed the incident in a statement, saying the flight had been diverted “following a perceived security concern”.

Passengers underwent security checks before being allowed to reboard the aircraft for the onward journey to Delhi, the airline said.

The flight landed in Delhi on Wednesday evening.

“Air India teams worked proactively with authorities to minimise passenger inconvenience. We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused to our passengers due to this unforeseen disruption and appreciate their patience and understanding,” the airline said.

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