October 28, 2026

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business & Economy
Features
Others
Recent News

One killed as bus hits parked dump truck in Rangpur

10 to 12 others injured as a Khan Paribahan bus travelling from Dhaka to Kurigram crashed into the truck, police say

One killed as bus hits parked dump truck in Rangpur

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 28 Oct 2026, 11:55 AM

Updated : 28 Oct 2026, 11:55 AM

One person has been killed after a bus crashed into the rear of a parked dump truck in Rangpur’s Mithapukur Upazila.

At least 10 to 12 others were injured in the accident in the Bairagiganj area around 5:30am on Wednesday, according to Ruhul Amin, chief of Mithapukur Police Station.

Image

He said a Khan Paribahan bus travelling from Dhaka to Kurigram rammed into the back of the parked dump truck, killing one person on the spot.

The injured were later rescued and taken to Rangpur Medical College Hospital.

The identities of the casualties could not be immediately confirmed.

[Updates to follow…]

Related Stories
12 die as bus crashes into truck in Natore
12 die as bus crashes into truck in Natore
14 die as bus crashes into truck in Natore
14 die as bus crashes into truck in Natore
Five of a family die in Kurigram road crash
Five of a family die in Kurigram road crash
2 killed as microbus, truck collide in Bogura
2 killed as microbus, truck collide in Bogura
Read More
Vidya Balan awaits ‘magic’ of on-screen reunion with Saif
Vidya Balan awaits ‘magic’ of on-screen reunion with Saif
Cyclone Arnab weakens after making landfall in India
Cyclone Arnab weakens after making landfall in India
Medical exams for Malaysia-bound workers from Oct 31
Medical exams for Malaysia-bound workers from Oct 31
CEC meets with 11-Party Alliance delegation
CEC meets with 11-Party Alliance delegation
Read More
Opinion

Jamie McGeever

Lula’s win deals blow to Trump’s ‘Donroe Doctrine’
Jamie McGeever

Reuters

AI gloom revives the spectre of stagflation
Reuters

Muhammad Mostafigur Rahman

Shushuk: The life of our rivers
Muhammad Mostafigur Rahman

Jamie McGeever

Global imbalances risk amplifying AI unwind
Jamie McGeever
Read More