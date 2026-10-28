One killed as bus hits parked dump truck in Rangpur

One person has been killed after a bus crashed into the rear of a parked dump truck in Rangpur’s Mithapukur Upazila.

At least 10 to 12 others were injured in the accident in the Bairagiganj area around 5:30am on Wednesday, according to Ruhul Amin, chief of Mithapukur Police Station.

He said a Khan Paribahan bus travelling from Dhaka to Kurigram rammed into the back of the parked dump truck, killing one person on the spot.

The injured were later rescued and taken to Rangpur Medical College Hospital.

The identities of the casualties could not be immediately confirmed.

[Updates to follow…]