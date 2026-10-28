Human rights must be at the centre of economic policymaking: Bangladesh envoy to UN

Ambassador Irene Zubaida Khan, Bangladesh's permanent representative to the United Nations, has called for human rights to be prioritised in economic policymaking and global financial management.

She made the call at a high-level dialogue titled “The Political Economy of Human Rights” at the UN Headquarters in New York on Tuesday, a media statement issued by the Bangladesh Permanent Mission to the UN later said.

Irene Khan said, "The real measure of economic progress is not just growth; rather, it must also take into account the role it plays in improving people's living standards, reducing inequality, and ensuring human dignity and fundamental rights."

To this end, she emphasised fair taxation, affordable development financing, sustainable debt management, and reforms of the international financial framework.

“Economic and political power is increasingly concentrated in the hands of a small number of individuals and groups,” said UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk at the event.

“At the same time, rising military spending, growing debt burdens, and economic inequality have become major obstacles to the protection of human rights.”

The speakers highlighted that conflicts, high debt servicing costs and reduced development assistance are hindering investment in education, healthcare, social protection and sustainable peace.

They stressed the need to address these crises, eliminate structural inequalities and protect the rights of vulnerable populations through a fair international tax system, fairness in debt restructuring, transparency and accountability in financial management and the effective participation of civil society.

The dialogue, jointly organised by the Permanent Missions of Bangladesh, Morocco, South Africa and Uruguay to the United Nations, was attended by country ambassadors, representatives of the European Union and experts on human rights and development.

The discussion highlighted the need to reform the international economic governance system and prioritise human rights in the post-2030 global development agenda.