October 09, 2026

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business & Economy
Features
Others
Recent News

‘He still looks so young’: Fans applaud as Aamir Khan embraces salt-and-pepper hair at 61

The famed actor has drawn praise online after appearing at a press conference with a natural salt-and-pepper look

‘He still looks so young’: Fans applaud as Aamir Khan embraces salt-and-pepper hair at 61
Aamir Khan embraces his silver hair look. Photo: Hindustan Times

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 08 Oct 2026, 04:56 PM

Updated : 08 Oct 2026, 04:56 PM

Indian actor Aamir Khan has once again received huge admiration for his new look.

A new video of Aamir at a press conference is garnering attention on X (formerly Twitter) for letting his hair go natural. In the video, the actor can be seen rocking a salt-and-pepper look. He wore a floral print, button-down shirt styled with black pants and clear-frame, nerdy glasses to the event, Indian daily Hindustan Times reports.

On Oct 7, X user Naman Pandit posted Aamir's video with the caption, “Aamir Khan sir looking like a proper 60-year-old man for the first time. It’s expected, but somehow it hurts…Our 90s stars are slowly becoming the memories we grew up with.”

Although Aamir has previously been seen sporting the salt-and-pepper look on several occasions, this silver look garnered praise from his fans for not using hair dye anymore.

Reacting to his latest look at the event, some wondered if the actor was planning to star in a film and had therefore sported the look, while others complimented him for going natural. Someone commented, “It's his look for his next film…Just wait and see.”

A fan commented, “Even with white hair, his face still looks so young and youthful, Masha Allah.” Another wrote, “You're looking handsome, man.”

Another X user commented on the video, "Great man, Aamir sir." Someone else commented, “Actually looking good. Naturally, he is 61.” A fan remarked, “Hard fact of life. Acceptance is the key.”

Andaz Apna Apna 2 Coming Soon?

In the video, Aamir can be seen replying to a reporter inquiring whether he will be seen soon in Andaz Apna Apna 2 and if he will be seen soon in Ashutosh Gowariker’s Lala Amarnath biopic titled “Lalkaar.” In reference to “Andaz Apna Apna 2,” Aamir confessed that he is also looking forward to the sequel of the cult classic film, which also starred Salman Khan.

As for Lalkaar, he shared, “Let's see what happens. If we have an official announcement, I will tell you about the film…because every film is a process. And if you say something quickly, and if it doesn't happen, it doesn't seem good. When things are ready, and they're completely final, we will keep everything in front of you.”

On the work front, Aamir Khan was last seen in the feel good film “Sitaare Zameen Par”, which received good reviews from the audiences.

Related Stories
Actor Nana Patekar dies at 75
Actor Nana Patekar dies at 75
Pakistani RJ apologises for body-shaming Katrina Kaif
Pakistani RJ apologises for body-shaming Katrina Kaif
Salman talks about being trolled over his ‘baldness’
Salman talks about being trolled over his ‘baldness’
Salman steps in as security holds back child amid crowd
Salman steps in as security holds back child amid crowd
Read More
US officials defend ICE shooting of New York man
US officials defend ICE shooting of New York man
US sanctions ICC after Nobel win
US sanctions ICC after Nobel win
Autumn rain cools Bangladesh, but winter chill still far off
Autumn rain cools Bangladesh, but winter chill still far off
India readies thousands of security forces for Delhi protest
India readies thousands of security forces for Delhi protest
Read More
Opinion

Shahed Alam

Can high spectrum price ensure an inclusive digital future?
Shahed Alam

Jamie McGeever

Can Wall Street keep partying while bond markets burn?
Jamie McGeever

Debarati Guha

The friend who crossed borders for me
Debarati Guha

Manishi Raychaudhuri

India-China thaw faces major economic tests
Manishi Raychaudhuri
Read More