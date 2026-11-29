Another person has died following a clash near the toll plaza at the Zajira end of the Padma Bridge in Shariatpur between leaders and activists of the BNP and the Awami League, whose political activities have been banned.

Shibchar Police chief Kamal Hossain said the victim died while being transferred to Dhaka for advanced treatment after being shot and critically wounded in the violence.

The deceased, 40-year-old Nizamuddin Mridha, was originally from Ward 6 of Kutubpur Union, under Madaripur’s Shibchar Upazila.

Local Awami League activists confirmed that he was a party activist.

Earlier, Ibrahim Sipahi, 30, a Jubo League activist, was also shot dead during the same clashes at dawn on Sunday. He was a resident of Shariatpur Sadar.

The violence erupted at dawn between the activists of the BNP and the banned Awami League in the area adjacent to the Padma Bridge along the Dhaka-Bhanga Expressway, on the border between Naodoba in Shariatpur's Zajira Upazila and Kutubpur in Madaripur's Shibchar.

Both sides engaged in repeated chases and running battles, during which several crude bombs were detonated.

Officer Kamal said, "The incident took place in the Naodoba area of Zajira in Shariatpur. As the scene falls under the jurisdiction of Zajira Police Station, legal action regarding the matter will be initiated by them."

He added: "A tense situation currently prevails on the Padma Bridge, along various stretches of the Dhaka-Bhanga Expressway.

Police patrols have been deployed at several points to ensure the safety of lives and property."