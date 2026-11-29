3 more people die with measles symptoms, another 79 cases confirmed

Despite a fourth round of vaccinations, measles has continued to take its toll in Bangladesh, with three more deaths recorded among patients with measles symptoms, taking the toll from confirmed and suspected cases to 1,389 since Mar 15.

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) released the latest figures on Sunday, one person died in each of the Dhaka, Sylhet and Mymensingh divisions in the 24 hours from 8am on Saturday.

The outbreak began early this year, with infections on the rise in March. Amid criticism and protests, the government launched an emergency vaccination drive in some areas in April.

Two more rounds of vaccination campaigns were later held across the country, including in city corporation areas.

In October, the government completed a month-long drive to reach children who had missed earlier rounds.

Of the 1,389 deaths recorded so far, 1,283 were among patients with measles symptoms, while 106 more had tested positive for the disease.

Dhaka Division has reported the highest number of deaths among patients with measles symptoms, at 569, according to the health directorate's Saturday bulletin.

The toll stands at 233 in Sylhet, 132 in Chattogram, 100 in Mymensingh, 93 in Rajshahi, 71 in Barishal, 65 in Khulna and 20 in Rangpur.

A further 1,269 people developed measles symptoms across the country during the reporting period, while 79 tested positive for the disease.

Hospitals admitted another 1,220 patients with measles symptoms during the same period.

Of them, 368 were in Dhaka Division, 227 in Chattogram, 135 in Barishal, 140 in Sylhet, 117 in Khulna, 159 in Mymensingh, 44 in Rajshahi and 30 in Rangpur.

The health directorate says 237,647 patients with measles symptoms have been admitted to hospitals this year, with 228,495 recovering and returning home.

Its bulletin also records 265,074 people with measles symptoms this year, of whom 26,687 have tested positive.

The DGHS has tracked measles cases, suspected infections and deaths since mid-March.

Not everyone who seeks hospital treatment or remains outside medical facilities, however, is tested for the disease, making the actual number of infections difficult to establish.

The health directorate records only patients who seek treatment at hospitals or are admitted.