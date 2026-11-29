Diljit Dosanjh's Punjabi film "Sardaar Ji 3", featuring Pakistani actor Hania Aamir, is streaming in India despite a growing controversy over Pakistani-origin content being made available to Indian audiences.

The film began streaming on the Indian OTT platform Chaupal on Nov 9, 2026, more than a year after it was denied a theatrical release in India following objections to its Pakistani cast.

The film's arrival on the platform comes as India's Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has approached Netflix, asking it to ensure that Pakistani-origin content is not made available to subscribers in the country.

According to NDTV, citing sources, the ministry has asked Netflix to comply with its May 8, 2025 advisory, which directed OTT platforms and digital intermediaries operating in India to discontinue content originating in Pakistan.

The latest communication follows complaints over the possible release in India of Netflix's upcoming Pakistani series "Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo".

The series features Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, Hania Aamir, Sanam Saeed, Ahad Raza Mir and Hamza Ali Abbasi. It is scheduled for a global premiere on Dec 4, 2026.

Netflix had informed the ministry in June 2025 that it had not made any Pakistani-origin film or series available to subscribers in India, NDTV reported.

The ministry has now asked the platform to honour that commitment and maintain the position it had communicated to the government.

The development follows a Nov 24 letter from the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Netflix India, seeking to prevent the series from being streamed in the country.

The association also called for a permanent law barring Pakistani artists, productions and content from Indian cinema, television and OTT platforms.

The May 8, 2025 advisory was issued after the Apr 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which heightened tensions between India and Pakistan. It called on streaming platforms to discontinue Pakistani-origin web series, films, songs, podcasts and other content, citing national security concerns.

"Sardaar Ji 3", directed by Amar Hundal, stars Diljit Dosanjh alongside Hania Aamir and Neeru Bajwa.

The film became embroiled in controversy in June 2025 after Hania's casting drew objections following the Pahalgam attack and the subsequent escalation of tensions between the two countries.

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) opposed the film's release in India and urged the Central Board of Film Certification not to grant it a certificate.

The film consequently skipped a theatrical release in India and premiered overseas on Jun 27, 2025.

Diljit addressed the controversy during a concert in Kuala Lumpur in September 2025, saying the film had been shot in February that year, before the Pahalgam attack.

Drawing a comparison with the India-Pakistan Asia Cup cricket match held on Sept 14, 2025, after the attack, he pointed out that the film had been made before the incident, while the cricket match took place afterwards.

More than a year after its overseas premiere, "Sardaar Ji 3" is now available on an Indian streaming platform, even as the Indian government renews its push for restrictions on Pakistani-origin entertainment content.