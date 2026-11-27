What is Modi's automated takedown law, which has embroiled Meta in a political storm?

People are seen behind a logo of Meta Platforms, during a conference in Mumbai, India, Sept 20, 2023. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

People are seen behind a logo of Meta Platforms, during a conference in Mumbai, India, Sept 20, 2023. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

Meta's content restrictions in India surged more than 130-fold in the first half of this year after a new government rule meant single takedown orders initiated an automated sweep to root out copies, embroiling the US company in a political battle with the Congress opposition party.

Congress' youth wing has sued Meta and the government in an Indian court to strike down the rule, alleging that the automated system the company has deployed is wiping out the party's social media footprint by blocking political posts including those carrying the name or photograph of party leader Rahul Gandhi.

The party has also staged massive protests outside Meta offices, accusing the company of acting in the interests of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party, in what has become one of the Facebook and Instagram parent's biggest challenges in its largest market by users.

How Has Modi's Content Takedown Regime Become Stricter?

For years, only India's IT and broadcasting ministries and courts could order content to be removed, and only on narrow grounds such as national security and public order.

In 2023, the government let federal and state agencies, including the police, send takedown notices for content barred under any law. And in 2024, Modi's government launched a website, called Sahyog, that channels those notices to platforms. Elon Musk's X has been locked in a court dispute with Modi's government over that website, which the social media company calls a "censorship portal".

The latest dispute has arisen from critical changes to India's IT law made in February: social media platforms must remove content deemed unlawful by an authority within three hours rather than 36, and big tech platforms such as YouTube, X and Meta must deploy technical measures such as "automated tools" to find "exactly identical" content and remove it.

The changed law also requires "appropriate human oversight" and periodic review of the automated tools for accuracy and bias. Platforms that fail to comply risk losing "safe harbour", the legal protection that shields them from liability for what users post.

The digital rights group Internet Freedom Foundation has criticised the new system, saying that "censorship by automation is still censorship".

How Have Content Takedowns Surged in India?

Meta's online disclosures show it restricted access to 5.44 million items of content in India in the first half of 2026, about 130 times the 41,357 restricted in the previous six months. It restricted nearly 70,000 items in the whole of 2025.

These include Facebook and Instagram posts, and accounts. Meta attributes the jump to automated detection of "100% identical copies" under Indian law, not to an increase in the volume of legal requests.

Meta's numbers also remain high as it has more than 500 million users in India. Google's online disclosures show it received formal requests for more than 65,000 pieces of content in India between January and June 2026, the highest ever, but it does not provide details on use of any automated tools.

X's website does not disclose the latest data on content removal requests received from the Indian government.

These numbers do not include actions that social media platforms take against content for breach of internal content guidelines.

How Do Meta's Numbers in India Compare to Other Countries?

India and Indonesia are among the "limited" countries where Meta says it is obliged to restrict content automatically and at scale under local law. Together they accounted for about 96 percent of the 27.1 million items Meta restricted in specific countries between January and June this year.

Meta's 5.44 million content restrictions in India were second only to Indonesia, where the number stood at 20.6 million, but the company says over 20 million of those were "for alleged violation of local laws on gambling".

And unlike India, where Meta's restriction numbers in the period were the highest ever, Indonesia's numbers have been falling over time.

Why is India's Congress Party So Upset with the New System?

The Congress party, Modi's main opponent in India, says the restrictions tilt the playing field against it ahead of state elections next year, when Facebook and Instagram will be central to campaigning. The BJP has not commented on the lawsuit but has called Congress protests vandalism.

The Indian Youth Congress' lawsuit, filed by lawyer Rishav Ranjan, argues that Meta has made some posts of the political group's members "unavailable in India" and that the automated system is catching far more than "exactly identical" copies.

The posts, including a birthday greeting between party workers, a wedding invitation handed to Gandhi and a tribute to his father, have only Gandhi's name or photograph in common, the lawsuit says. The petition says the restrictions threaten to cut the main opposition party off from voters ahead of state elections due in early 2027.

Each notice said the post had been restricted "through an automated system implemented pursuant to legal requirements", and none cited a court order or government direction, according to the petition.

In a recent closed-door meeting, Meta told the Congress party that it is neutral towards all political parties and is only abiding by Indian laws.