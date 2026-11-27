Budget carrier Norse Atlantic said on Friday its Norwegian operating unit will file for bankruptcy protection, becoming the latest airline to succumb to soaring fuel costs wrought by the war in Iran.

Norse is the second European airline to enter bankruptcy proceedings this year after Latvia's airBaltic, highlighting the toll of the Iran war on carriers that entered the crisis without fuel hedges as jet fuel prices surged.

The company said it had not been able to secure sufficient funding to meet its short-term liquidity needs, with the board deciding to file a bankruptcy petition on Nov 27 with the Agder District Court in Norway for its operating subsidiary.

"The Board, management and advisers of the listed entity Norse Atlantic ASA and the UK subsidiary are working to find a solution for the remaining part of the business to continue operations," Norse's CEO Eivind Roald said in a statement.

Roald held a virtual meeting with Norse's employees at 1300 GMT, according to Norwegian media.

Aircraft Owners Terminate Leases

Earlier on Friday the airline said that the leasing firms owning its fleet of 12 aircraft had terminated their leasing contracts.

Norse Atlantic said on Wednesday that its financial situation was "critical", and the following day it suspended all flights and warned that the board could file for bankruptcy unless it secured funding.

Norse in 2021 signed long-term leases for nine Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft from Ireland-based AerCap Holdings and six Dreamliners from Singapore-based BOC Aviation. It later returned three of the planes to AerCap.

"The company contests the validity of the termination notices," Norse said in a statement.

The AerCap leases were due to run for about 12 years for each aircraft, while the BOC contracts were due to run for 16 years, according to Norse's latest annual report.

"Although they are contesting the notices, it sounds pretty decisive. Unless successful in this, they will not be able to resume operations," said aviation analyst John Strickland.

BOC declined to comment when contacted by Reuters. AerCap did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The global aviation industry is suffering its worst crisis since the COVID-19 pandemic as the US-Iran conflict, which began at the end of February, disrupts operations, drives up fuel prices, and sends airlines' costs soaring.