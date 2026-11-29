The Awami League’s “lockdown” call has prompted tighter security, but the government sees no need to bring in the army, Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed has said.

Security agencies are on alert in Dhaka and elsewhere, ready to respond to any situation, he told reporters at the Secretariat on Sunday.

He described the heightened presence in the capital as routine and urged the public not to be alarmed.

“There is no plan. The overall law and order in the country is completely normal. There is no reason for the public to panic over the law and order situation,” he said in response to a question about possible army deployment.

His remarks came after two people were killed in clashes near the Zajira end of the Padma Bridge in Shariatpur involving BNP activists and members of the Awami League, which is banned from political activities.

Salahuddin said preliminary findings pointed to an internal dispute among local residents.

“The incident at Zajira is initially believed to have occurred due to internal conflict among local residents, in which two people lost their lives. The matter is under investigation,” he said.

The minister was speaking after a meeting on an integrated development plan for Cox’s Bazar, chaired by Finance Minister Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury.

He said a tourism masterplan for the district would be finalised and submitted by December under the Cox’s Bazar Development Authority.

The government has also decided to lift the restriction on construction within 300m of the coastline.

The plan covers Chakaria, Pekua, Kutubdia, Moheshkhali, Ukhiya, Ramu and Teknaf, with the aim of balancing tourism development and environmental protection.

Areas previously declared ecologically critical without surveys will be reviewed in light of amendments to environmental laws and relevant court rulings, Salahuddin said.

Fresh information will be collected under the supervision of deputy commissioners to establish the boundaries.

Construction is currently barred within 300m of the coast in municipal areas and 500m elsewhere.