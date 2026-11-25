Although the government has no concerns over Sheikh Hasina’s possible return to the country, law enforcing agencies remain on alert, says Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed.

He made the remarks at a press conference at the Secretariat on Wednesday afternoon.

“How long will this talk of ‘I will return, I will return’ continue? Sometimes November is mentioned, sometimes December, and at other times Dec 16. The government has no concern or stress over these matters, and law enforcing agencies are always on alert,” the minister said.

Describing the Awami League as a group that had become a “criminal organisation” through its activities, rather than a political party. He said the party had lost all recognition as a political entity after it was ousted in a mass uprising in 2024 amid allegations of genocide.

“Just as the Nazi forces in Germany could not return to politics, no genocidal, fascist or mafia force has been able to make a comeback in politics anywhere in the world. The activities of the banned Awami League will never be allowed to resume in Bangladesh, nor will it be able to return to democratic politics,” he said.

The minister said reports of Hasina’s possible return had appeared in both international and in local media outlets.

Responding to a question, he said Hasina could return only under the extradition treaty.

“The government has already sent a letter to the concerned country through diplomatic channels via the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. They have informed us that the matter would be examined and addressed in accordance with the law,” he said.

Salahuddin alleged that fugitive leaders operating from across the western and eastern borders were directing their supporters inside the country to organise disruptive programmes, including torch processions, lockdowns, shutdowns and strikes.

He accused the fugitive force of deceiving their followers and pushing them into danger, saying the public would never accept such activities.

He warned that strict legal action would be taken against anyone attempting extremist activities, arson attacks or damage to lives and property.

BGB Deployment

Asked about the deployment of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) in several districts, the minister said deploying BGB and other forces alongside police in areas where intelligence reports indicate a risk of unrest was a routine measure.

He added that all security and related preparations for the smooth and uninterrupted celebration of Victory Day had been completed through an inter-ministerial meeting led by the home ministry.

Awami League Ban

Asked whether the Awami League would be completely banned over allegations of criminal activities, Salahuddin said the matter was part of an ongoing judicial process.

He cited the International Crimes (Tribunals) (Amendment) Act, 2026, and Article 47 of the Constitution, saying these provisions allow individuals as well as political parties and organisations to be tried for crimes against humanity.

The party and its affiliated organisations had already been banned from carrying out activities through a government notification during the interim administration, while the Election Commission had suspended its registration, he said.