Seven BAPEX workers sustain burns in gas well blast during survey in Inani

A blast at a gas well in Cox’s Bazar’s Inani has left seven employees of the Bangladesh Petroleum Exploration and Production Company (BAPEX) with burns and injuries, just two days after a month-long fire at the site was brought under control.

The incident occurred around 12:30pm on Sunday at Jaliapalong’s Chhoto Inani Khal Bridge.

Four of the injured workers were discharged after receiving primary treatment, while preparations are under way to transfer the remaining three from Cox's Bazar District Sadar Hospital to Chattogram for advanced care.

BAPEX Deputy General Manager (DGM) Abdus Salam said the blast happened as teams were surveying and monitoring the site after extinguishing the gas fire.

"A sudden explosion sent out a fireball, and the workers sustained burns after being exposed to the heat," he said.

Those injured include another BAPEX DGM Rakibul Hasan, alongside rig mechanics Firoz Ahmed and Mohammad Jony.

Rakibul, who was working at the site when the blast occurred, said the team had been operating cautiously since morning due to strong winds before heat from the flames blew towards them.

"We were lowering a drill pipe when heat from residual gas hit us," he said. "However, gas from the main line was already being channelled away through a diverter. The situation never went out of our control."

Abdus Salam said that wind gusts pushed flames burning near the diverter back towards the wellhead, exposing the crew to intense heat.

He added that none of the workers suffered major injuries, confirming four had already been released.

A BAPEX specialist team had only brought the fire under control on Nov 27, before launching the survey to assess the gas flow and determine next steps.

The blaze originally broke out on Oct 27 after gas suddenly escaped from underground during the installation of a deep tube well and ignited upon contact with electric wires, burning continuously for nearly a month.