India says it is ‘following labour unrest in Bangladesh’ while seeking constructive ties

India is monitoring Bangladesh’s garment workers’ protests and other developments, its foreign ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal has said.

He reiterated New Delhi’s desire for constructive relations with Dhaka, ANI reported.

At a briefing in New Delhi, Jaiswal said India wanted a “positive, forward-looking, and constructive relationship” with Bangladesh.

“We have been following the situation in Bangladesh. There have been developments there, and we continue to follow those developments,” he said, according to ANI.

On discussions over the Ganges water treaty and other shared rivers, Jaiswal said the two countries would rely on established bilateral mechanisms.

“As I have said earlier, between India and Bangladesh, we have a joint rivers commission, and that is the structured mechanism for discussion on all cross-boundary rivers, including the Ganga,” he said.

He also confirmed that Bangladesh’s prime minister had been invited to visit India.

“We have already extended an invitation to the Prime Minister of Bangladesh to visit India, and if there is an update, I will keep you informed,” Jaiswal said.

Asked about anti-India slogans at a National Citizen Party rally in Dhaka, he said New Delhi was watching developments.

On allegations by Bangladesh Prime Minister’s Political Assistant Mohammad Rashid Khan that Indian intelligence agencies were trying to destabilise Bangladesh and had held secret meetings with Jamaat-e-Islami, Jaiswal declined to comment.

“I have no comments on the issue you are referring to,” he said.

The remarks came as garment workers continued protests over wages, demanding Tk 30,000 a month against the current minimum of Tk 12,500. Demonstrations and clashes persisted at Dhaka’s Mirpur despite partial factory reopenings.

Border Guard Bangladesh deployed 12 platoons in Gazipur, Narayanganj and nearby industrial areas to maintain order, with drone and body-camera surveillance intensified.