Truck crushes rickshaw van, kills 3 people in Bagerhat’s Rampal

Three people have been killed in a collision between a truck and a battery-operated rickshaw van in Bagerhat’s Rampal Upazila.
The accident occurred in the Chairmaner Mor area of Jhanjhania village on the Khulna-Mongla Highway on Saturday morning, police said.
The dead are Azad Morol, 32, Sayeed Morol, 40, and Moni Mallik, whose age could not be confirmed immediately.
Somen Das, chief of the local police station, said the Mongla-bound truck from Khulna crushed the van coming from the opposite direction towards the Bhaga area.
Of the three people on the van, one person died on the spot and two on the way to Rampal Upazila Health Complex.
The bodies were being sent to Bagerhat Sadar Hospital for autopsy.
The health complex’s Medical Officer Laboni Paul said the three people were brought dead.
She believes they died from excessive bleeding after the accident.