Farmers face losses as heat causes Khagrachhari mangoes to drop early

A large number of buds raised Mongsetu Chowdhury’s hopes for a good harvest at his mango orchard on a 10-hectare piece of land at Jaduram Para in Khagrachhari’s Sadar Upazila.

The mangoes did grow green, but 60 percent have dropped as the fruit is stressed by excessive heat, a damage called fruit drop in agriculture.

The young man is now trying to save the rest of the mangoes with the harvesting season approaching.

“I may still make some profit if I can save the remaining mangoes. But chances are slim if the heat keeps scorching the fruit,” he said.

Although it is difficult to arrange irrigation in the hilly area, Mongsetu and his helping hands Prakash Nanda Tripura and Polin Tripura are working day and night to spray water on the mango trees.