Woman, teen girl drown while gathering snails in Khagrachhari river

“Riya lost her balance and fell into the river. Piyashi jumped into the river to rescue her,” says OC Abdul Baten Mridha

A woman and a teenage girl have drowned after they went to collect snails at the Chengi River in Khagrachhari.

The incident occurred around 10:45 am on Friday at Nalchhara in Bhaibonchhara, said Khagrachhari Police Station chief Abdul Baten Mridha.

The dead were identified as Riya Chakma, 20, and Piyashi Chakma, 14. Riya had a physical disability.

Citing locals, OC Abdul Baten said: “Five friends including Riya and Piyashi went to collect snails on a bank of the Chengi River near Bhaibonchhara. At one point, Riya lost her balance and fell into the river. Piyashi jumped into the river to rescue her.”

“However, that point of the river is very deep and both of them drowned. Their friends called for help and locals came to rescue them.”

The bodies were recovered from the river after an hour using nets, the police officer said.

The bodies were handed to the families, who did not file a complaint over the incident, he said.