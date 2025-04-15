British MP Tulip Siddiq faces graft charges for accepting Gulshan flat as 'bribe'

The anti-graft agency says the case is already being processed

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) is preparing to initiate a graft case against Tulip Siddiq, a former junior minister in the UK and niece of ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina, over allegations of unlawfully receiving a flat from Eastern Housing Limited in Dhaka’s Gulshan area.

ACC Director General Akhtar Hossain said on Tuesday that the case will be filed with the commission’s Dhaka Integrated District Office.

Assistant Director Monirul Islam is expected to submit the case, which is currently being processed.

Alongside Tulip, the case will also name two former RAJUK assistant legal advisors, Shah Md Khosruzzaman and Sardar Mosharraf Hossain, as co-accused.

More to follow