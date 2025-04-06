On this World Day for Physical Activity, stop sitting around

As we mark this occasion, let us commit to moving more, sitting less, and embracing physical activity as a lifelong habit, says Dr Asaduzzaman Khan

Sunday is World Physical Activity Day, a global initiative to promote the benefits of staying active. In 2022, the World Health Organization (WHO) officially designated Apr 6 to raise awareness about the importance of physical activity in maintaining a healthy lifestyle. This global event encourages individuals, communities, and policymakers to prioritise physical activity as a fundamental pillar of well-being. While this day is celebrated worldwide, it holds particular significance for countries like Bangladesh, where rising physical inactivity and sedentary behaviours pose major public health concerns.

UNDERSTANDING PHYSICAL ACTIVITY

Physical activity refers to any bodily movement produced by skeletal muscles that requires energy expenditure. This broad definition includes activities performed during leisure time, active transportation (e.g., walking or cycling), occupational tasks, and household chores. Depending on intensity, physical activity can be classified as low, moderate, or vigorous. Moderate-intensity activities, such as brisk walking or casual cycling, elevate heart rate to 50-70 percent of its maximum, while vigorous activities, such as jogging or playing soccer, push heart rate up to 70-85 percent. Even low-intensity activities, like casual walking or doing household chores, contribute to overall health when performed regularly.

Exercise and sports are structured forms of physical activity designed to enhance fitness. Exercise includes activities like jogging, yoga, and weightlifting, while sports involve skill, competition, and teamwork, such as football, cricket, and swimming. While all sports and exercise fall under the umbrella of physical activity, not all physical activities qualify as structured exercise. Regardless of the type, engaging in regular physical activity is essential for maintaining good health.

IMPORTANCE OF PHYSICAL ACTIVITY

The WHO underscores that regular physical activity has profound benefits for physical, mental, and social health. It helps prevent and manage non-communicable diseases (NCDs) such as heart disease, stroke, diabetes, and certain cancers. Additionally, it improves mental health by reducing stress, anxiety, and depression while enhancing cognitive function and sleep quality. Among children and adolescents, physical activity supports healthy growth and development.

Beyond personal health benefits, physical activity contributes to broader societal goals. For instance, increased physical activity reduces reliance on motorized transportation, leading to improved air quality and safer urban environments. These outcomes align with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly those related to health, sustainable cities, and climate action. However, despite these well-documented benefits, global levels of physical activity remain insufficient. WHO estimates that 27 percent of adults and over 80 percent of adolescents worldwide do not meet recommended activity levels.

RECOMMENDED PHYSICAL ACTIVITY LEVELS

Physical activity recommendations vary across age groups:

Children and Adolescents (5-17 years): At least 60 minutes of moderate-to-vigorous physical activity daily, with muscle- and bone-strengthening exercises at least three times a week.

Adults (18-64 years): At least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic activity or 75 minutes of vigorous-intensity activity per week, combined with muscle-strengthening exercises on two or more days a week.

Older Adults (65+ years): The same guidelines as adults, with added emphasis on balance and strength training to prevent falls.

Pregnant and Postpartum Women: At least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic activity per week, with adjustments based on individual health status.

Individuals with Chronic Conditions or Disabilities: Physical activity should be adapted to individual abilities, with a goal of 150 minutes of moderate-intensity activity per week.

Consulting healthcare professionals before making significant changes to an exercise routine is always advisable, particularly for those with underlying health conditions.

THE PHYSICAL ACTIVITY LANDSCAPE IN BANGLADESH

Bangladesh, like many other countries in the Global South, faces substantial challenges in promoting physical activity. The 2022 National STEPS Survey revealed that 19.5 percent of Bangladeshi adults are insufficiently active, with lower participation among women (14.6 percent) compared to men (23.9 percent). The WHO Bangladesh Physical Activity Profile (2022) further highlights gender disparities, with 16% of men and 40 percent of women not meeting activity guidelines. The situation is even more alarming among adolescents, with over 69 percent of girls and 63 percent of boys failing to achieve recommended activity levels. Additionally, a recent population-based study found that 50.3 percent of adolescent girls and 29 percent of adolescent boys were insufficiently active in Bangladesh. These figures highlight the urgent need for tailored interventions to encourage physical activity among all age groups in Bangladesh.

BARRIERS TO PHYSICAL ACTIVITY

Promoting physical activity in Bangladesh faces several obstacles, ranging from environmental and infrastructural challenges to socio-cultural and economic barriers. Rapid urbanisation and unplanned development have significantly reduced access to open spaces, parks, and playgrounds, particularly in major cities like Dhaka and Chattogram. The lack of pedestrian-friendly pathways, combined with heavy traffic congestion and inadequate cycling lanes, discourages people from engaging in outdoor activities such as walking, jogging, or cycling. Additionally, poor air quality and extreme weather conditions, including high humidity and frequent heavy rains, further hinder regular outdoor exercise.

Socio-cultural norms also play a significant role in limiting physical activity, particularly for women. Traditional gender expectations often discourage women from engaging in outdoor exercise or sports, as there are few spaces designed to accommodate their needs safely. Safety concerns, including harassment, unsafe roads, and poor street lighting, further restrict their participation. Additionally, societal attitudes often prioritise academic and professional commitments over physical well-being, particularly among students and working professionals, leading to increasingly sedentary lifestyles.

Economic constraints add another layer of difficulty. Many people, especially those in low-income communities, lack access to affordable recreational facilities, gyms, or sports programs. Even when such facilities exist, they are often overcrowded, poorly maintained, or financially out of reach for a large portion of the population. Moreover, a lack of awareness about the benefits of physical activity means that many people do not prioritize movement in their daily routines. Schools often undervalue physical education, with academic pressures taking precedence over sports and recreational physical activities.

To overcome these barriers, a coordinated effort is needed to integrate physical activity into public health policies, urban planning, and community programs. Addressing these challenges will require investment in infrastructure, targeted awareness campaigns, and culturally inclusive approaches that encourage active lifestyles for all.

STRATEGIES TO PROMOTE PHYSICAL ACTIVITY

Promoting physical activity in Bangladesh requires a comprehensive, multi-sectoral approach that integrates government policies, community initiatives, and individual efforts. One of the most critical steps is the development and enforcement of national policies that prioritise physical activity as a public health goal. This includes incorporating physical activity into urban planning by creating pedestrian-friendly pathways, cycling lanes, parks, and open spaces. Ensuring equitable access to these facilities in both urban and rural areas can encourage people of all ages and socioeconomic backgrounds to engage in regular physical activity. Additionally, infrastructure must be designed with inclusivity in mind, offering safe and accessible spaces for women, children, the elderly, and individuals with disabilities.

Raising awareness about the benefits of physical activity is another essential strategy. Nationwide campaigns using television, radio, social media, and community-based programs can effectively educate the public on the importance of regular movement. Schools should also play a vital role by integrating physical education into the curriculum, ensuring that students participate in daily exercise. Encouraging active commuting, such as walking or cycling to school, and organising extracurricular sports activities can help encouraging lifelong habits of physical activity in young people. Workplaces, too, can promote active lifestyles by incorporating movement-friendly policies, such as standing desks, wellness programs, and opportunities for physical activity during breaks. Developing national guidelines on physical activity and sedentary behaviour with culturally relevant recommendations can raise awareness and encourage people to be more active while reducing sedentary lifestyles.

Community engagement is crucial for fostering a culture of physical activity. Organising local events such as walking groups, fitness classes, sports tournaments, and yoga sessions can provide social motivation and make exercise more enjoyable. Special programmes that address gender disparities—such as women-only fitness centres, female-friendly sports facilities, and awareness campaigns that challenge restrictive social norms—can help increase participation among women. Additionally, leveraging technology through mobile apps, virtual fitness programs, and wearable devices can encourage people to monitor their physical activity levels and stay motivated.

Finally, partnerships and collaborations between government agencies, non-governmental organizations (NGOs), private sector stakeholders, and international bodies can enhance the reach and impact of physical activity initiatives. Learning from successful global models and adapting them to Bangladesh’s unique context can lead to sustainable and effective programmes. Regular monitoring and evaluation of interventions will be essential to measure progress and ensure that strategies remain relevant and impactful. By taking a holistic approach, Bangladesh can foster an environment that supports and encourages physical activity, ultimately improving public health and overall well-being.

LOOKING AHEAD

World Physical Activity Day serves as a timely reminder of the critical role that physical activity plays in fostering individual and societal well-being. Bangladesh faces unique challenges in promoting physical activity, but through concerted efforts by policymakers, educators, community leaders, and individuals, an active lifestyle can become the norm rather than the exception. As we mark this occasion, let us commit to moving more, sitting less, and embracing physical activity as a lifelong habit. Together, we can create a healthier, more active future for Bangladesh.

Dr Asaduzzaman Khan is an associate professor at the the University of Queensland’s School of Health and Rehabilitation Sciences in Brisbane, Australia. He is also the chair of Active Healthy Kids Bangladesh