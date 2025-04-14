One of the leaders of the alliance pushes for an investigation into whether any special group attacked with help from the administration

Attack on Chattogram’s DC Hill on the eve of Pohela Boishakh pre-planned

The Left Democratic Alliance (LDA) believes the attack on preparations for Bengali New Year celebrations at Chattogram’s DC Hill is pre-planned, and said the district administration and law-enforcing agencies “cannot avoid taking responsibility” for the incident.

The leaders of the alliance held protests at the port city’s CRB on Monday, demanding those involved in Sunday’s attack be meted out justice.

“The administration has completely failed to control the situation,” said Nurussafa Bhuiyan, general secretary of the Chattogram unit of the Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB).

He pushed for a swift investigation to figure out whether any special group, with the assistance of the administration, carried out the attack.

“The authorities cancelled the DC Hill new year programme rather than taking the proper steps, which is condemnable and appears malicious.”

On Sunday, the Sammilito Pohela Boishakh Udjapon Parishad, organisers of Chattogram’s historic Pohela Boishakh celebrations, announced the cancellation of its daylong festivities at DC Hill after miscreants vandalised the stage for the event.

“We organisers have decided not to go ahead with the programme following the attack,” said Sucharit Das Khokon, the council’s coordinator.

“The attack and the administration’s lack of cooperation led us to this decision,” he added.

Bangladesh Samajtantrik Dal, or Bangladesh Socialist Party, leader Al Qaderi Joy said that patronising miscreants in society, they are being allowed to attack the country's progressive, democratic, and cultural forces.

“The culprits involved in mob violence, demeaning women, vandalising murals, and sculptures are finding reprieve due to lack of justice, while instigators remain out of sight.”

He criticised the renaming of “Mongol Shobhajatra” to “Barshabaran Ananda Shobhajatra” and the burning of Pohela Boishakh motifs, calling it a “warning sign” for the existence of Bengali culture.