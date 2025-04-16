A road to recovery: China invites Bangladeshis seeking medical treatment

Language barriers, visa fees, and airfares remain key challenges for patients looking abroad

For Bangladeshi people seeking overseas medical care, the choices have been few and far in-between.

But China has opened its doors by designating four hospitals in Kunming specifically for their aid, providing these patients with more options for healthcare.

A delegation comprising patients, doctors, travel agents, and healthcare industry representatives from Bangladesh visited Kunming in March to assess the facilities.

For many years, India has been the most accessible overseas destination for Bangladeshi patients.

But, since the political unrest in July and August, Bangladesh-India relations have faced new challenges.

India has tightened visa issuance, even for medical travel, resulting in uncertainty and delays.

With China stepping in at this time, many see the country as a viable alternative for Bangladeshi patients seeking quality healthcare abroad.

The four hospitals designated for Bangladeshi patients are: the First People’s Hospital of Yunnan Province, the First Affiliated Hospital of Kunming Medical University, Fuwai Yunnan Hospital of the Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences, and the Traditional Chinese Medical Hospital (TCM).

The first three are public hospitals, while TCM is a private facility. All are located in Kunming.

On Mar 10, the first group of Bangladeshi patients visited Kunming to explore treatment options. Accompanying the group were doctors, travel agents, and journalists.

However, the full range of services to be offered to Bangladeshi patients at these hospitals has not yet been finalised.

Healthcare professionals say language difficulties, high airfare, and other issues could hinder access.

But if these challenges are addressed, China could become a strong medical destination for Bangladeshis.

TREATMENT QUALITY AND COST

At this stage, medical travel to China remains in its early phase, and the overall cost of treatment is still unclear.

Patients who have already visited the country, however, say expenses were relatively low.

Renowned Bangladeshi singer Hyder Husyn, who travelled to Kunming with the March delegation, underwent treatment for both heart disease and neck pain.

“China's medical system is good and relatively affordable,” Hyder told bdnews24.com upon returning.

“I received cardiac treatment. In Dhaka, it would have cost Tk 300,000 to Tk 400,000. But in China, the treatment — including accommodation and food — cost me around $1,000, excluding airfare.

“The key point is their medical system and patient management are far better than in Dhaka. Here, we have machines, but the people behind them are not always competent. It's like having a car with an unskilled driver.”

Hyder stressed the need to improve local management and train doctors and health workers to reduce outbound medical travel.

Another patient, Azizul Hakim, recently returned from China after receiving treatment for prostate issues.

Although he frequently visits Thailand, where his son lives, the high cost of surgery and visa restrictions led him to explore other options.

He visited the First People’s Hospital of Yunnan Province in Kunming in March with the help of a friend.

“They conducted thorough investigations,” he said.

“The costs were almost the same as in Bangladesh, but the quality was on par with international standards.

“I’ve had treatment in Germany and Thailand, so I can compare. I paid 1,100 yuan — about Tk 17,000 — for the treatment. In Thailand, it would have cost Tk 300,000. And I didn’t even need surgery; the doctors said medication was sufficient.”

Azizul, however, noted that airfare to Kunming is still high, which could be a barrier for many.

INTEGRATING MODERN AND TRADITIONAL MEDICINE

MM Masumuzzaman, CEO of medical tourism company Seok Healthcare, said Chinese hospitals integrate both modern and traditional medicine.

“They combine modern medicine with traditional Chinese medicine,” he said.

“For example, a cancer patient with severe back pain may receive acupuncture as part of the treatment without interfering with cancer medications. That’s a significant advantage.”

Rashedul Hassan, a physician and CEO of Track Medi Services, another medical tourism company, noted that in some areas, China’s advanced medical technologies even surpass those of Thailand.

He added that government hospitals in China are more affordable.

“In Bangladesh, a blood sugar test costs at least Tk 200. At the Chinese hospital we visited, it was only Tk 40 to Tk 50,” said Rashedul.

THOSE TURNING TO CHINA FOR TREATMENT

No official data is available on how many Bangladeshis travel to China for medical treatment each year.

Even the Chinese embassy in Dhaka could not provide information on the matter.

Seok Healthcare CEO Masumuzzaman said only a small number of Bangladeshi patients seek treatment in China.

“Those who do usually have family members already in China for work, study, or travel,” he said.

“Still, the overall number remains very low,” he added.

According to him, recent visa restrictions imposed by India have prompted some patients to consider China as an alternative.

“Primarily, those who would otherwise go to India or Thailand for treatment are now thinking about China,” he added.

“Most Bangladeshi patients travel to Kolkata. Some also go to Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Delhi,” Masumuzzaman said.

“Those who go beyond Kolkata sometimes consider other countries like Thailand or Malaysia. That group is now showing interest in China.”

Track Medi CEO Rashedul said referring patients to Chinese public hospitals could be a viable option.

“Costs at government hospitals in China are much lower than private hospitals in Delhi or Chennai,” he said.

“While private hospitals in China may charge more than in India, their rates are still lower compared with Thailand.”

BARRIERS TO TREATMENT IN CHINA

Medical tourism operators and patients have cited several hurdles that discourage people from travelling to China for treatment.

Rashedul pointed to challenges such as language barriers, higher visa fees, a requirement of at least $10,000 in a bank account, and expensive airfares.

“Many travellers face difficulties filling out arrival cards due to the language issue,” he said.

“Medical visa applicants must show a minimum bank balance of $10,000, while for Indian visas, only $200 is needed, and for Thailand, Tk 150,000 suffices.”

“Airfare from Dhaka to Kunming costs more than Tk 40,000,” he added.

“Airlines say airport taxes are high. Unless airfares drop, the overall cost for patients will remain high.”

Rashedul said they have identified several obstacles that could hinder patients seeking treatment in China and are currently discussing these issues with officials at the Chinese embassy in Dhaka.

They have also suggested the following recommendations to the Chinese authorities:

• Aligning China’s visa fees with those of Thailand, Malaysia, and India.

• Issuing visas for patients and their attendants within 3-4 days.

• Streamlining and expediting the immigration process at Chinese airports.

• Providing Bengali-speaking assistants at airports to assist patients and their families.

• Arranging airport pick-up services for patients en route to hospitals.

• Offering affordable accommodation for long stays in China.

• Creating tailored health packages for patients based on age and medical condition.

• Providing medical reports in both Chinese and English.

• Facilitating video consultations with doctors before patients travel to China.

• Ensuring the availability of air ambulances with necessary facilities.

• Arranging for the repatriation of dead patients' bodies to Bangladesh.

• Supplying mobile SIM cards for patients upon arrival at airports.

• Ensuring that Chinese hospitals accept international health insurance for patients.

"We can be fully optimistic if these obstacles are removed," said Rashedul.

BRING CHINA BENEFITS HOME

Prof Sayedur Rahman, special assistant to the chief advisor, told bdnews24.com that preliminary discussions have been held regarding healthcare cooperation between Bangladesh and China.

Yet, the specifics of the needed support remain unsettled.

“We have seen that China has dedicated several hospitals for the treatment of Bangladeshis. However, the details regarding which diseases these hospitals will cover and the available services have not been outlined yet.

“We will gradually address these matters. Currently, high-level talks are taking place, and the health ministry will be involved thereafter,” he said.

Sayedur emphasised that rather than sending patients abroad, Bangladesh will prioritise China’s role in improving the country’s healthcare system.

“When discussions begin, we will focus on certain areas. We will target areas where our patients are required to go abroad due to technological or infrastructural limitations.

“We won’t focus on the trend of sending patients overseas. Our focus will be on the technology and expertise transfer that needs to take place within Bangladesh,” he said.

Discussions with China will revolve around technology and expertise transfer and training of manpower,” he added.

[Writing in English by Arshi Fatiha Quazi]