Jamaat-e-Islami chief Shafiqur meets Khaleda in London

The meeting took place in Tarique Rahman’s residence in the UK on Sunday

Jamaat-e-Islami chief Shafiqur Rahman has recently met with BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia in the United Kingdom.

The news of the meeting has drawn attention amid the parties’ seemingly divergent positions on national elections and state reforms.

Several senior figures from both parties confirmed that the meeting took place at the residence of Khaleda Zia’s eldest son, BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman, in London on Sunday.

Shafiqur returned to Bangladesh on Monday and later acknowledged that he had met with the BNP chairperson during his time in London.

Jamaat-e-Islami officials also confirmed that Tarique was present during the meeting between the two leaders.

On Jan 8, Khaleda flew to London on a special air ambulance provided by the Emir of Qatar for advanced medical treatment.

Following a 14-day stay at the “London Clinic”, Khaleda has been receiving ongoing treatment at her son’s home, under the care of two specialist physicians from the clinic.

On Apr 4, Shafiqur led a three-member Jamaat delegation to Brussels.

During the trip, the Jamaat delegation held several meetings at the European Union headquarters in Brussels.

Maruf Kamal Khan, former press secretary to Khaleda, acknowledged the meeting on Facebook, noting that it was held at Tarique’s residence.

He also said the acting BNP chairman was present throughout the extensive discussion.

Maruf said, “It is not known what issues were discussed in the meeting between Begum Zia and the two top leaders of Jamaat. We will have to wait to find out whether this meeting of the two doctors will create any new reactions in the chemistry of politics or will remain a mere courtesy meeting.”

He also noted that prior to her departure to the UK, Army chief Gen Waker-uz-Zaman and his wife visited Khaleda at her residence. The details of that meeting remain undisclosed.