bdnews24.com celebrates Pohela Boishakh with a tapestry of talk, tradition

The perfect mix of culture, food, and festive cheer makes the event memorable for all as they ring in Bengali New Year 1432

Amidst convivial chatter and the open exchange of thoughts, bdnews24.com has celebrated Pohela Boishakh, bringing together leading figures from diverse spheres.

As the morning gave way to noon, guests arrived one after another, soon immersing themselves in lively conversations.

Between exchanges, servings of traditional and delectable Boishakhi delicacies lent a sense of culinary fulfilment to bdnews24.com’s cherished annual gathering.

The festivity took on a warm and familiar tone, as old acquaintances reunited and exchanged greetings, soon flowing naturally into cheerful chat.

Editor-in-Chief Toufique Imrose Khalidi greeted the guests and hosted them with homemade dishes.

The table featured Boishakhi classics such as parched rice, Batasha (sugar buttons), Nadu (Coconut jaggery ball) and the signature Panta-Ilish (fermented rice with hilsa fish).

The venue buzzed with life throughout the afternoon, as an eclectic mix of guests—from politicians, artists, writers, actors, and cultural figures to freedom fighters, former officials, businessmen, and diplomats—came together, adding vibrancy to the celebration.

BNP Standing Committee Member Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury and Jatiya Party Chairman Ghulam Muhammed Quader joined the gathering.

Mushtuq Husain, a member of the Standing Committee of Bangladesh Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JaSaD) and advisor to the Institute of Epidemiology Disease Control and Research (IEDCR), was also present.

Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Pranay Verma came with his wife Manu Verma, both dressed in traditional Boishakhi attire.

German Ambassador to Dhaka Achim Tröster and his wife Bettina Tröster joined the festivities in colourful Boishakhi outfits.

The celebration also welcomed French Ambassador Marie Masdupuy, Turkish Ambassador Ramis Şen, Argentine Ambassador Marcelo Cesa, South Korean Ambassador Park Young-sik, and Pavel Dvoychenkov, director of the Russian Cultural Centre in Dhaka.

Business leaders included Anwar-ul-Alam Chowdhury Parvez; president of Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry and former Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) chief; Faizur Rahman Khan; managing director of Building Technology and Ideas (BTI) Limited; Minhaz Mannan; director of Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE); Mostafa Shiblee, an entrepreneur in the tourism and agriculture sectors.

Former captain of the national cricket team and war veteran ASM Raqibul Hasan arrived with his wife Shirin Sultana.

The gathering also included Julian Francis, a friend of the Liberation War who received Bangladeshi citizenship for his contributions; retired secretary and freedom fighter Moniruzzaman Chowdhury (Monju); and Bir Pratik Habibul Alam.

Shahed Akhtar, former Bangladeshi ambassador to Spain, Thailand, and Cambodia and Kazi M Aminul Islam, former executive chairman of the Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA), were among the guests.

Md Obayed Ullah Al Masud, chairman of Islami Bank, and Abu Sayeed M Ahmed, president of the Institute of Architects Bangladesh, also attended.