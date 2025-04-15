British MP Tulip Siddiq denies wrongdoing after Bangladesh issues arrest warrant

The former UK City minister says she is the victim of a politically motivated smear campaign

Tulip Siddiq, former UK City minister and niece of ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina, has denied any wrongdoing after an arrest warrant was issued against her in a Bangladesh corruption case.

According to Sky News, Tulip told journalists outside her home on Monday that she is the "victim of a politically motivated smear campaign”.

A Dhaka court issued the warrant on Sunday against Tulip and 52 others.

The list also includes Hasina, her sister Sheikh Rehana, Rehana's son Radwan Mujib Siddiq Bobby, and daughter Azmina Siddique Ruponti.

The case was filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) over irregularities in the allocation of plots in Purbachal.

Tulip’s lawyer Paul Thwaite earlier told the British news outlet on Sunday that the allegations were “completely false”.

He claimed there was “no basis at all for any charges to be made against her”.

Tulip said on Monday she had not been contacted by any Bangladeshi authorities and described the situation as a “trial by media”.

"I can't dignify this politically motivated smear campaign with any comment," she said.

Tulip also accused the authorities of attempting to "harass" her.

“There is no evidence I've done anything wrong", she said.