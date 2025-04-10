Video of armed trawler hijacking in Savar goes viral

Police are working on the issue and they will take action after an investigation is complete, a local police official says

It has been alleged that two trawlers used to transport workers across a river in Savar have been hijacked after a businessman refused to pay extortion money.

The incident occurred at Milon Ghat on the Bangshi River in the municipality’s Katlapur late on Wednesday afternoon, according to Jewel Mia, chief of Savar Police Station.

Dock Leaseholder Kamrul Islam has filed a case against several named suspects – Antur Khan, 26, Morshed Khan, 25, Mosharaf Khan, 28, Hridoy, 25, Rony Khan, 42 – and 10-12 other unnamed ones over the hijacking.

A video showing suspect Antur standing atop a trawler with a pistol in his hand has gone viral on social media.

Kamrul’s son Hedayatullah said that garment workers used the trawlers to cross the river and his father runs the dock with a lease from the municipality.

“Antur Khan, Morshed Khan, and several others had been demanding Tk 500,000 in extortion money from my father. They were threatening my father in many ways when he did not pay.”

“Around 5:30pm on Wednesday, Antur and several others came to the dock area and demanded Tk 500,000 from him. When he did not pay, they beat him.”

Hedayatullah said, “People nearby rushed to help when they heard my father’s screams. Antur fired the pistol in his hand and caused a panic. They then held everyone hostage with their weapons and took the two trawlers used to cross the river.”

The suspects have gone into hiding since the incident.

OC Jewel said, “A trawler hijacking incident has occurred at Milon Ghat. Local residents say a man was seen with a pistol in hand at the time. However, we have not heard about any shooting incident.”

“Police are working on the matter. Action will be taken after an investigation.”