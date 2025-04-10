The government has spoken to all stakeholders and Bangladesh will increase its own capacity to transport these goods, he says

Halt to India transshipment will not cause problems, says commerce advisor

Commerce Advisor Sheikh Bashir Uddin says that India’s scrapping of transshipment facilities will not cause problems for Bangladesh.

The decision by the Indian government was reported by Indian media outlets on Wednesday.

On Thursday, Bashir told the media: “As soon as we received the news, we held a meeting with all stakeholders including Biman, civil aviation, and the private sector. I don’t see any problems.”

The facility had previously allowed 40,000-50,000 tonnes of goods to be taken to numerous ports in India by road. These goods were often bound for different countries in Europe.

The advisor said, “We are taking all measures under our own initiative so that there is no decline in our competitiveness or the communication regarding exports. I will not share what measures we are taking at this time.

“We will increase our capacity by adjusting to the obstacles we have in terms of structure and cost.”

When asked whether Bangladesh will take any countermeasures, Bashir said that it was not his business and that he was tasked with increasing commercial capacity.

The advisor said Bangladesh would increase its own capacity to transport these goods.

Regarding the US’s suspension of the additional 37 percent tariff on Bangladeshi goods for three months, he said: “This decision will lead to stability in trade. There was an online meeting with USTR (US Trade Representative) last night as well. We are working according to plan. We will likely go to the United States soon and present our position.”

“This is a temporary suspension. Their aspirations have not ended, so we have to work in the long term. We are working to see how far we can reduce the trade deficit,” the advisor said.