Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?

“Laughter is the sun that drives winter from the human face.” — Victor Hugo

When was the last time you laughed wholeheartedly?

How do you feel after laughing? I believe this question itself has prompted some of you to smile. It does feel good to smile-right? It brings a kind of satisfaction, a sense of relief - doesn’t it?

Today, May 5, 2024, is World Laughter Day.

Few of us realise how valuable laughter is.

That’s what World Laughter Day is for! It’s a day of great significance to promote awareness about the numerous benefits of laughter and its healing benefits. Thousands of community groups in most large cities around the world, regularly, practice comedy inducing laughter that promotes our wellness and overall well-being.

Though World Laughter Day is celebrated worldwide, it has its origins in India. Dr Madan Kataria, a Mumbai-based doctor, was studying the effects of facial expressions on mood. He realised the positive effects of laughter and smile on the body. So he founded the Laughter Yoga Movement in 1995 to create awareness of these positive effects. Later, to spread the message to the world, he created World Laughter Day in 1998. The first World Laughter Day was observed in Mumbai on May 10. The day is an annual celebration held on the first Sunday of May, and this year it falls on May 5 worldwide. This Day has since been observed in creative and enjoyable ways worldwide. Thanks to the internet!

Laughter is normally an involuntary reflex, but it can also be a conscious action that we can employ to enjoy its mental and physical benefits. Dr Kataria, interestingly, points out that there is no difference between pretended laughter and real laughter for the body, as long as the laughter is deep.

Laughter yoga isn’t about thinking of something funny but it’s a combination of laughter exercises with breathing techniques which, like other types of yoga, supports our physical and mental well-being. It helps intake of oxygen in our body and brain. A fifteen minute of this combined exercise can reduce stress and make our immune systems stronger. The physical and health benefits can be felt, after regularly attending these exercises.

In different parts of the world, community groups regularly practise simple laughter techniques to promote wellness and overall well-being. These community groups are known as Laughter Clubs.

For over 26 years, thousands of people from more than 120 countries get together and celebrate World Laughter Day. The Day is celebrated by laughter club members, their families and friends assembling together in city squares, public parks, beaches, or even online to laugh. There are a variety of music and dance programmes and laughter contests. The Day can be celebrated by anyone, but it’s mostly observed in cities where large groups of people gather to laugh and bond together and spread joy. Laughter is a universal language. The power of laughter can unite us and help overcome many obstacles.

The day promotes global consciousness of fellowship and friendship through laughter - positive manifestation of world peace. Laughter club members participate in peace marches,carrying banners and placards written “World Peace Through Laughter,” “The Whole World Is An Extended Family” etc.

“Always laugh when you can. It is cheap medicine.” — Lord Byron

There are a number of health benefits associated with laughing:

• First of all laughter helps us connect with those we’re laughing with and creates a bond of friendship. It can also help form bonds with strangers and facilitate positive communication.

• Releases endorphins (happiness hormone) which are natural painkillers within our bodies and can ease chronic pain. In addition, the brain releases a balanced level of dopamine, which causes feelings of happiness.

• Reduces the level of stress hormones;

• Boosts T-cells, a type of white blood cell in the immune system. When activated these help protect the body from infections and may help fight cancer.

• Helps intake of oxygen which is good for the lungs and heart.

• Regulates the heart rate improving heart function and reducing blood pressure.

• Helps increase blood flow and improves the function of blood vessels, Lowers blood pressure which in turn can reduce the risk of a heart attack or a stroke.

• Tones abs as it makes the muscles in the tummy expand and contract.

• Helps burn about 40 calories (laughing for 10-15 minutes) -specially recommended for those who are unable to do physical activities because of illness or injury.

• Helps in social interactions by creating a more comfortable and relaxed environment.

The neurologist Sigmund Freud also stressed on the importance of laughter. He opined that it releases suppressed emotions resulting from stress or nervousness.

One of the best examples of the positive physical effects came from Professor Norman Cousins, a famous 20th-century writer. He was diagnosed with a serious illness in his late forties. He moved with difficulty and suffered from constant pain. He was told that he had a limited time to live. He thought if stress or negative emotions can cause illness, then maybe positive emotions can help in getting better. He started watching comedy films on his sick bed. Daily laughter became a part of his daily life. Along with laughter, he started taking high doses of Vitamin C. Amazingly, within six months he recovered well, and within two years he started to work.

Though laughter has many benefits, it should be remembered that sometimes we may be struggling with medical conditions like anxiety, depression, suicidal tendencies or trauma which require professional assistance. Don’t neglect it. Laughter isn’t an alternative to physical, psychological or psychiatric care. Immediately, consult a health professional.

Life isn’t a bed of roses. There are certain times when we are struck with grief or sadness. Acknowledge those. Give some time to yourselves. But remember prolonged periods of grief or sadness can have a negative impact on us. Laughter gives us the impetus to lighten and improve our mood. Watch a comedy movie; get together with friends or family and have a fun time: Laugh, share jokes and move on with a healthy and productive life full of positivity.

Laughter is good for the soul and body. It may not solve critical conditions, but it does makeus feel better.

“I am especially glad of the divine gift of laughter: it has made the world human and lovable, despite all its pain and wrong.” — WEB Du Bois

World Laughter Day is a good time to start adopting wellness strategies in our homes, classrooms, offices and communities. We should also incorporate these into our daily lives to ensure that we benefit physically and mentally from all that laughter brings.

“A day without laughing is a day wasted” - Charlie Chaplin

So, let’s share some jokes, go to a comedy show with friends, watch a funny movie, have some fun and spread some joy throughout our communities on World Laughter Day.

“I have not seen anyone dying of laughter, but I know millions who are dying because they are not laughing.” — Dr Madan Kataria

In stressful situations, take a deep breath, smile and laugh. Take every opportunity to laugh as it aids to cope with stress and makes us feel positive about life.

Most of us take ourselves too seriously! Take this opportunity today to learn to laugh at yourself too.

We have all heard that laughter is the best medicine. Is it?

It may not be the best medicine but it does work as balm to the human body and soul. Laugh and enjoy the world around you.

Life is for the living -smile and laugh your way through this journey.

[Tasneem Hossain is a multilingual poet, columnist, op-ed and fiction writer, translator, educator and training consultant. She is the Director of Continuing Education Centre, Bangladesh.]