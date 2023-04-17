Temperature hits 20-year high in Bangladesh

After two weeks of a persistent mild to moderate heatwave in Bangladesh, Pabna’s Ishwardi has recorded a nationwide high of 43 degrees Celsius.
Though the temperature has cooled slightly in Dhaka and other areas, it has continued to rise in the Rajshahi Division.
The current heatwave is likely to persist for another couple of days, but chances of rain will increase on Apr 20-24, according to meteorologist Shaheenul Islam.
A southern wind has led to a slight drop in temperatures in the capital, but rising humidity is still causing discomfort for the city’s residents.
Some parts of the Chattogram and Sylhet divisions may see rain in the next 24 hours, Islam said, but there is no forecast of showers for Dhaka in the next few days.
The highest temperature recorded in the country on Monday was 43 degrees Celsius in Pabna’s Ishwardi, the meteorologist said. It is the highest temperature recorded so far this year.
The highest temperature the previous day was 41.8 degrees Celsius in Jashore and Chuadanga.
Chuadanga recorded temperatures of 42.2 degrees Celsius on Saturday.
“The temperature in Ishwardi on Monday is the highest in recent years,” Islam said. “There was a heatwave in Rajshahi, which is usual at this time of year, but temperatures have risen rapidly in the area due to a lack of rain.”
Chuadanga recorded a temperature of 42 degrees Celsius in 2014. Before that, the highest temperature recorded in the country was 43 degrees Celsius in 1995 and 2002.
The highest temperature on record since Bangladesh’s independence is 45.1 degrees on May 15, 1972 in Rajshahi.
The temperature in Dhaka eased slightly to a high of 38.1 degrees Celsius on Monday.
On Sunday, the highest temperature in Dhaka was 40.6 degrees Celsius, the highest in the region in the past five decades. In April 1965, Dhaka’s temperature rose as high as 42 degrees Celsius. The highest on record was in 1960, when the mercury hit 42.3 degrees Celsius.