Temperature hits 20-year high in Bangladesh

After two weeks of a persistent mild to moderate heatwave in Bangladesh, Pabna’s Ishwardi has recorded a nationwide high of 43 degrees Celsius.

Though the temperature has cooled slightly in Dhaka and other areas, it has continued to rise in the Rajshahi Division.

The current heatwave is likely to persist for another couple of days, but chances of rain will increase on Apr 20-24, according to meteorologist Shaheenul Islam.