Flights to be paused for 3 hours on 3 days at Dhaka’s Shahjalal Airport for runway maintenance

Maintenance on the runway’s centre lights and markings will be underway from May 6 to May 8

Flight departures and arrivals will be suspended for three hours on three days between May 6 and May 8 as maintenance work is conducted on the runway at Dhaka’s Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.

“Runway management is one of the routine tasks of an airport’s flight operations,” said Group Captain Muhammed Kamrul Islam, executive director at the airport, on Sunday. “As part of this, maintenance work will be conducted on the centre lights and markings on the runway and its use will be temporarily suspended from 12:00am to 3:00am on the three days from May 6 to May 8. Notices have already been issued to inform all airlines and organisations.”

Flights from Saudi Arabian Airlines, Malaysian Airways, Thai Airways, Kuwait Airways, Qatar Airways and Cathay Pacific make use of the runway at those hours, airport sources say. The airlines have been instructed to advance or delay the flight timings on these three days.

The airlines have also been asked to inform passengers about the change in flight timings, Kamrul said.

“The airlines have already been requested to inform the respected passenger about their respective flights in advance and coordinate their flight operations. In addition, the matter has also been coordinated with other government agencies providing service at the airport.”