Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

May 18, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Houston area grapples with heat, power cuts after major storms

Storms packing winds of up to 100 mph (161 kph) tore through the region, damaging homes and buildings

Houston area grapples with heat, power cuts after major storms
Houston Fire Department Wildland District 14 crews assess a downed tree blocking a street after a severe storm caused widespread damage in Spring Branch, Texas, U.S., May 17, 2024. REUTERS/Kaylee Greenlee Beal

Reuters

Published : 18 May 2024, 09:42 PM

Updated : 18 May 2024, 09:42 PM

Related Stories
Iran sent a clear message with Israel attack: Palestinian envoy
Iran sent a clear message with Israel attack: Palestinian envoy
Thousands rally in Australian capitals to demand gender violence justice
Thousands rally in Australian capitals to demand gender violence justice
Sea drone warfare has arrived. The US is floundering
Sea drone warfare has arrived. The US is floundering
World food prices rise again: FAO
World food prices rise again: FAO
Read More
Klopp ‘super happy’ with Liverpool legacy
Klopp ‘super happy’ with Liverpool legacy
Dozens killed as Israeli forces thrust deeper in Gaza
Dozens killed as Israeli forces thrust deeper in Gaza
Vietnam Communist party names police minister as state president
Vietnam Communist party names police minister as state president
Awami League’s Nayeb wins Jhenaidah-1 by-election unopposed
Awami League’s Nayeb wins Jhenaidah-1 by-election unopposed
Read More
Opinion

Tasneem Hossain

Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?
Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?

Mahmudur R Manna

Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry
Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?

John Kemp

Oil bulls lack conviction about sustainability of higher prices
Oil bulls lack conviction about sustainability of higher prices
Read More