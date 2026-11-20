Malaysia says it will resettle 10,000 Rohingya refugees in Turkey

Representational photo: Rohingya refugees gather in front of the office of the UN refugee agency after being evicted from their homes, at Kuala Lumpur Malaysia Jul 27, 2026. REUTERS/Hasnoor Hussain

Representational photo: Rohingya refugees gather in front of the office of the UN refugee agency after being evicted from their homes, at Kuala Lumpur Malaysia Jul 27, 2026. REUTERS/Hasnoor Hussain

Malaysia said on Friday that it will resettle 10,000 Rohingya refugees in Turkey through a structured skills training programme, in what would be one of the biggest resettlement initiatives involving the Rohingya since a military crackdown on their native Rakhine state in 2017.

The plan announced by Malaysian Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi came a day after the International Court of Justice ruled that the killings and widespread sexual violence against the Rohingya people by Myanmar's security forces in 2017 amounted to state-sponsored genocide.

The proposal is part of the government's efforts to address the Rohingya refugee situation in Malaysia in a more "coordinated, effective and humane manner", Ahmad Zahid said in a statement.

"I welcome the government of Turkey's agreement to receive 10,000 Rohingya refugees. This marks an important step in Malaysia's efforts to find a long-term solution to an issue that has long posed challenges for migration management and national security," he said.

Ahmad Zahid said the initiative with Turkey could serve as a model for how countries can work together to manage refugee resettlement.

"The Government will work with the Turkish authorities, UNHCR and relevant agencies to coordinate participant selection, training, documentation and resettlement. Implementation will take into account industry needs, the consent of the individuals concerned and applicable international rules," he said.

The Turkish foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Malaysia has come under pressure to send Rohingya refugees back to Myanmar amid rising tensions with local communities. According to UNHCR, Malaysia had about 193,000 registered refugees from Myanmar at the end of February, around two-thirds of them Rohingya.

Malaysia has sent more than 10,000 Myanmar nationals back to their country since January.