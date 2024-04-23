Bangladesh swelters in heatwave: reasons and coping tips

A heatwave is currently sweeping over Bangladesh, bringing life-threatening temperatures that have left many wondering why conditions resemble those of the Arabian desert.

The extreme heat has significantly disrupted daily life, prompting the Bangladesh Meteorological Department to issue heat warnings as residents eagerly await relief from rain.

The oppressive temperatures have led many to stay indoors, resulting in deserted roads even on weekdays. This change in behaviour has also impacted bus operators, who are struggling to get passengers.

While summer typically brings scorching temperatures to the region, this year's heat seems particularly unbearable, prompting a widespread search for explanations.

Mahfuz Ahmed, a private sector employee, remarked: "The heat outside makes me feel like I'm burning up. It's unbearable.”

"I had to take two days off because of the heat, but it's challenging to take more time off. If the office offered online work, it would be easier to cope," he said.

Last year, Pabna's Ishwardi recorded 43 degrees Celsius, the second-highest temperature in Bangladesh's history.

When the mercury rises to between 36 and 38 degrees Celsius, meteorologists consider it a light heatwave. A moderate heatwave occurs between temperatures of 38-40 degrees Celsius. A severe heatwave occurs when the temperature exceeds 40 degrees Celsius.

The country has been experiencing heatwaves since the first week of April this year, with temperatures once again exceeding 42 degrees Celsius in some districts.

On Saturday, it reached very severe levels as the mercury hit 42.6 degrees Celsius in Jashore, a record for the year. The temperature rose to 42.4 degrees Celsius in Chuadanga and reached 40.4 degrees Celsius in Dhaka.

On Sunday, Pabna and Chuadanga faced a severe heatwave and it spread out to 51 districts, affecting about 80 percent of the country.

Bangladesh Meteorological Department says this will continue at least until Apr 24.