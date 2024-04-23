Bangladesh swelters in heatwave: reasons and coping tips

A heatwave is currently sweeping over Bangladesh, bringing life-threatening temperatures that have left many wondering why conditions resemble those of the Arabian desert.
The extreme heat has significantly disrupted daily life, prompting the Bangladesh Meteorological Department to issue heat warnings as residents eagerly await relief from rain.
The oppressive temperatures have led many to stay indoors, resulting in deserted roads even on weekdays. This change in behaviour has also impacted bus operators, who are struggling to get passengers.
While summer typically brings scorching temperatures to the region, this year's heat seems particularly unbearable, prompting a widespread search for explanations.
Mahfuz Ahmed, a private sector employee, remarked: "The heat outside makes me feel like I'm burning up. It's unbearable.”
"I had to take two days off because of the heat, but it's challenging to take more time off. If the office offered online work, it would be easier to cope," he said.
Last year, Pabna's Ishwardi recorded 43 degrees Celsius, the second-highest temperature in Bangladesh's history.
When the mercury rises to between 36 and 38 degrees Celsius, meteorologists consider it a light heatwave. A moderate heatwave occurs between temperatures of 38-40 degrees Celsius. A severe heatwave occurs when the temperature exceeds 40 degrees Celsius.
The country has been experiencing heatwaves since the first week of April this year, with temperatures once again exceeding 42 degrees Celsius in some districts.
On Saturday, it reached very severe levels as the mercury hit 42.6 degrees Celsius in Jashore, a record for the year. The temperature rose to 42.4 degrees Celsius in Chuadanga and reached 40.4 degrees Celsius in Dhaka.
On Sunday, Pabna and Chuadanga faced a severe heatwave and it spread out to 51 districts, affecting about 80 percent of the country.
Bangladesh Meteorological Department says this will continue at least until Apr 24.
PEOPLE IN WOE
The country has already seen at least six deaths from suspected heatstroke at the start of summer. Three people died in Meherpur, Sylhet, and Narsingdi on Sunday amid the heat, while two more died in Pabna city and Gazipur’s Konabari. The latest victim was a rickshaw-puller in Dhaka on Monday. Doctors believe their deaths were caused by heatstroke.
The government has closed schools and colleges for seven days amid the heat. Many universities have switched to online classes.
Samia Rahman, a student at Jahangirnagar University, wonders why her university did not choose the same approach as others during this hot weather.
While schools and colleges are closed, many universities are holding classes online, we still have to attend in person. Today, we had a presentation. It's really tough going to university in this heat,” she said.
“Sometimes I can't even get a seat on the bus, so I have to stand. I dislike going out in such extreme heat, as sunlight gives me headaches. But I still have to attend classes."
NGO worker Rafiqul Islam is unable to work as he is struggling with headaches and diarrhoea in the intense heat.
"The sunlight gave me a headache," he said. "Then my stomach started acting up, followed by a fever. It's really tough to cope with this heat. I can't sleep well at night and feel restless."
"My stomach got worse because I couldn't sleep. I feel very tired," he added.
Delivery man Saiful Islam has also faced difficulties during the heatwave.
"Riding a bicycle under the sun is really hard," he said. "It feels like my head is burning, especially at noon when it's unbearable."
"But I have no other choice," he continued. "I wear a cap, cover my head, and wear sunglasses. Still, I can't escape the heat."
CAUSES OF UNENDURABLE HEAT
April is known as the hottest month in the country. As the Bangla calendar ends with Chaitra and begins with Baishakh, people find themselves grappling with intense heat.
The Meteorological Department reports that Bangladesh's weather has grown hotter over the past three decades. There has been a decline in precipitation and winter days, while heat persists for more extended periods throughout the year.
The average temperature is on the rise, especially in April.
The year 2023 marked the hottest in recent memory, and globally, last year was deemed the warmest on record.
Meteorologists caution that Bangladesh may face even more heat this year.
Meteorologist Bazlur Rashid said that the humidity was low last year, but warned that the increasing humidity this time could make people feel more uncomfortable.
Typically, the western low pressure system brings rain at this time. However, this year, rainfall has been scarce, resulting in more intense heat due to the absence of norwester and rain.
Samarendra Karmakar, former director of BMD, told bdnews24 that thunderstorms typically accompany heat in April. However, this year, the absence of thunderstorms has resulted in no rain.
He explained, "Westerly storms from the Mediterranean Sea over Afghanistan and Pakistan mix with water vapour from the Bay of Bengal to form thunderstorms.
“Water vapour accumulation usually leads to rain. However, this vapour is dispersing without accumulating, contributing to the hotter conditions."
Fatima Akter, chairperson of Dhaka University’s meteorology department, said that 10 percent of the annual rainfall usually occurs in summer, but there has been limited rainfall this year.
She attributed the rising temperatures to climate change, emphasising human-made factors such as deforestation, increased greenhouse gas emissions, unplanned urbanisation, and water body depletion.
Professor Nazrul Islam, an Emeritus from the Department of Geography and Environment at the university, said that Bangladesh's level of urbanisation is insufficient to fully account for the increased temperatures.
He emphasised the impact of global climate change, highlighting increasing winter severity and summer heat worldwide due to carbon emissions from urbanisation, industrialisation, brick kilns, and vehicle use.
SURVIVAL GUIDE
Health experts recommend minimising outdoor activities to avoid health risks during extreme heat.
They also call for changes in the country's development structure to prevent future dangers.
Professor Nazrul emphasised the importance of halting deforestation and industrialisation as part of the plan.
He suggested increasing greenery in urban areas and expanding open spaces like parks and fields.
Adding more plants and water features in city planning is crucial. Airflow and sunlight should also be considered when constructing buildings, he said.
Former Met Office head Samarendra advisedtaking precautions to protect people, livestock, and crops during hot weather.
He suggested wetting sacks and covering cows to prevent heat-related deaths among livestock.
Farmers should also be vigilant, as crops like paddy are susceptible to damage from heat and should be kept moist.
He warned of potential thunderstorms as water vapour returns after the heatwave. He advised people to stay at home to avoid lightning hazards.
MANAGING HEALTH RISKS IN EXTREME HEAT
The Directorate General of Health Services and the International Centre for Diarrhoeal Disease Research, Bangladesh recommend several measures to prevent heat stroke:
● Stay indoors and avoid going out during the day when possible.
● Use umbrellas, hats, caps, or light clothing to cover the head when outdoors.
● Wear loose, light-coloured cotton clothes.
● Drink plenty of clean water.
● Eat easily digestible foods and avoid consuming stale or uncovered food.
● Avoid continuous physical activity during the day.
● Take multiple showers or splash water on the body to cool down.
● Monitor the colour of urine; if it's dark yellow, increase water intake.
● Ensure that the home environment is not overly hot or humid.
● If feeling very unwell, seek medical advice promptly.
[Writing in English by Arshi Fatiha Quazi; editing by Osham-ul-Sufian Talukder]