Sylhet’s Bashia River is dying, but no one bothers to notice

For years, the Bashia River served communities in four Upazilas of Sylhet and Sunamganj, providing water for irrigation, allowing locals to fish for a living, and the easy transportation of goods. However, pollution has now pushed it to the brink of extinction.

Sadiq Ali, 47, a resident of Bishghar village in Bishwanath Upazila, recalls a time when large boats navigated the river, and markets thrived along its banks.

However, rampant construction and market waste have choked the river's flow. Now it emits a constant foul odour.

Despite this degradation, there seems to be no concerted effort to save the dying river.

“The river is dying, but no one is paying attention!” said Sadiq.

Over time, the Bashia River banks have accumulated garbage, causing sections of the river to shrink into narrow canals.

While locals endure the foul odour, many fall ill from using the polluted water. Shopkeepers at the riverside market even suffer from skin diseases.

Doctors warn of potential deadly diseases like cancer if pollution persists.

Despite an ongoing movement to save the river, progress has been minimal.