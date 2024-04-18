Sylhet’s Bashia River is dying, but no one bothers to notice

For years, the Bashia River served communities in four Upazilas of Sylhet and Sunamganj, providing water for irrigation, allowing locals to fish for a living, and the easy transportation of goods. However, pollution has now pushed it to the brink of extinction.
Sadiq Ali, 47, a resident of Bishghar village in Bishwanath Upazila, recalls a time when large boats navigated the river, and markets thrived along its banks.
However, rampant construction and market waste have choked the river's flow. Now it emits a constant foul odour.
Despite this degradation, there seems to be no concerted effort to save the dying river.
“The river is dying, but no one is paying attention!” said Sadiq.
Over time, the Bashia River banks have accumulated garbage, causing sections of the river to shrink into narrow canals.
While locals endure the foul odour, many fall ill from using the polluted water. Shopkeepers at the riverside market even suffer from skin diseases.
Doctors warn of potential deadly diseases like cancer if pollution persists.
Despite an ongoing movement to save the river, progress has been minimal.
Bishwanath Bazar Merchants Association President Md Shamim Ahmed blames municipal authorities for neglect, alleging workers dump market garbage into the river.
He emphasised that it is the municipality's duty to monitor proper waste disposal.
“However, municipal workers were seen dumping market waste into the river. Despite collecting taxes, they aren't serving the people properly.”
The traders' association has urged members not to dump waste in the river, he said.
When reached for comment, Mayor Mohibur Rahman of Biswanath Municipality abruptly ended the call, directing bdnews24.com to discuss the issue directly at the office.
ONCE VITAL, NOW STAGNANT
According to the Sylhet Water Development Board, the Bashia River starts from Masukganj Bazar in the Sadar Upazila and merges with the Kushiyara River in the Khaika area of Jagannathpur Upazila in Sunamganj. It is about 42 kilometres long and 60 metres wide.
Locals recall that the river once served as a vital transportation route for people from Sylhet Sadar-South Surma-Bishwanath-Osmaninagar-Jagannathpur, with launches, steamers, and sailboats navigating its waters.
However, over the past two to three decades, both its source in Masukganj Bazar and the endpoint in Swadhin Bazar have been obstructed.
Illegal encroachment has marred its banks, particularly the Bishwanath area, transforming it into a stagnant canal.
This illegal occupation has also damaged agricultural land along the river.
Authorities from the Upazila Land Office report ongoing litigation against 187 individuals for the removal of illegal structures on both sides of the river.
Meanwhile, two writ petitions filed by the occupants remain pending in the High Court, stalling the eviction process.
Md Fazal Khan, the convener of the local organisation 'Bachao Bashia Oikya Parishad,' [Save Bashia River Unity Council] estimates that there are over 500 encroachers along the river despite legal action against 187.
The council has been actively campaigning to preserve the river since 2015.
Fazal expressed grave concern, saying, "Each passing day sees the river inching closer to its demise due to pollution and encroachment.”
“Despite our repeated appeals to the Upazila administration and municipality, our efforts have been in vain.”
Viral videos depicting municipal workers dumping garbage into the river further exacerbate the situation, he said.
He said that the illegal construction on both sides of the river has effectively transformed it into a drain.
In areas like Bishwanath Bazar, he added, it is easy for many to mistake the river for nothing more than a sewage channel.
"This dire situation reflects the adage, ‘Here, the protectors are the predators.'"
Abdul Karim Kim, a member of the central committee of Dhoritri Rokhhay Amra (DHORA), a civic platform for environmental and climate justice, pointed out that although the Bashia River underwent dredging in several phases, the excavation efforts halted at the Bishwanath section.
"We need to address the administration's failure to remove the structures. Despite repeated assurances from the administration to protect the river, no tangible steps have been taken to clear the encroachments. Furthermore, despite many dredging efforts along different parts of the river, there's still no opportunity for water flow during the dry season due to the lack of excavation connecting the source of the Surma River with the Bashia and linking it with the Kushiyara River."
When asked about what the local administration is doing to protect the river, Bishwanath's Chief Executive Officer Shahina Akhter said, "The eviction process is paused because two occupants have filed writ cases in the High Court against it. We'll take action after the court makes its decision."
When reached for comment, two occupants refused to speak, citing the ongoing legal proceedings in the court.
RIVER POLLUTION AFFECTS BISHWANATH BAZAR
In Bishwanath Bazar, the Bashia River is heavily occupied. The situation is especially evident from a bridge where a foul odour lingers in the air.
Locals navigate through the area on foot or by car.
Viewed from the bridge, the river appears more like a stagnant canal surrounded by piles of debris.
The riverbanks and water are littered with waste, including plastic bags, while shops have been erected on both sides, obscuring the natural riverbed. Overall, it's becoming increasingly difficult to recognise it as a river.
A woman named Amena Begum attributed the river's dismal state to garbage dumping from the market, expressing frustration at the lack of attention from authorities.
At the old bridge of Bishwanath Bazar, a young man named Sumon Mia points out the spread of filth when it rains or the water level rises, highlighting the associated health risks of using contaminated river water.
Bishwanath Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Delwar Hossain Sumon echoed similar concerns.
"The condition of the Bashia River is appalling. The presence of dirt and garbage has led to the spread of many diseases, including waterborne and skin ailments. Many vendors in the market, selling vegetables, fruits, and other items, have suffered from skin diseases. There's a looming risk of locals contracting skin and lung cancer in the future."
WATER SHORTAGE FOR IRRIGATION
Kaliganj Bazar sits about three kilometres away from Bishwanath Upazila Sadar, with the Bashia River flowing alongside it.
According to Upazila Agriculture Officer Kanak Chandra Roy, the river passes through three unions and municipalities in the Upazila. The persistent water crisis in the river has posed challenges for cultivating crops on 3,000 hectares of agricultural land in the Upazila.
"To address this issue, urgent dredging of the river is necessary," Roy emphasised.
Constructing sluice gates during the dry season is also essential to retain water in the river, he said.
WHAT THE WATER DEVELOPMENT BOARD SAYS
Dipak Ranjan Das, executive engineer at the Water Development Board in Sylhet, said that they have talked to State Minister for Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Shafiqur Rahman about dredging the Bashia River in the next fiscal year.
He said, "It's part of our plan."
According to the board, they initiated the excavation of 18 kilometres of the Bashia River at a cost of Tk 75 million between 2013 and 2015. However, the project couldn't be completed due to the presence of illegal structures at the end of the 18 kilometres near Bishwanath Bazar.
In 2016, seven kilometres of excavation was carried out with an allocation of Tk 20 million, funded by the Climate Change Foundation. In the fiscal year 2017-18, the Sylhet Water Development Board recommenced the excavation work, excluding the area near Bishwanath Bazar. However, due to illegal structures in Bishwanath Bazar, it was not feasible to complete the excavation work for the remaining 1 kilometre.
SYLHET'S ENDANGERED RIVERS
During a workshop organised by the Bangladesh Environmental Lawyers Association (BELA), Association for Land Reform and Development (ALRD), and Water Rights Forum on Dec 20 last year, concerning the river affairs of the Sylhet Division, it was revealed that 31 rivers in the division are in critical condition due to factors like illegal construction, industrial pollution, and silt accumulation. This includes the main rivers - the Surma and the Kushiyara.
The workshop also emphasised the latest estimates from the National River Conservation Commission in 2023, which indicated a total of 1,008 rivers in the country, with Sylhet Division alone hosting 168 of them: 35 in Sylhet, 97 in Sunamganj, 8 in Moulvibazar, and 28 in Habiganj.
However, there is a discrepancy in the official records as numerous rivers in Bangladesh have disappeared.
In Sylhet, several listed rivers are non-existent, and more than 1,194 individuals occupy riverbanks.
The rivers Surma, Kushiyara, Dauki, Pian, Dhalai, Lova, Sari, Basia, and Chengerkhal in the district are in the most critical condition among the four districts in this division.
Similarly, Sunamganj's Dhopjan, Jadukata, Naljur, Boulai, Rakti, Chela, Khashimara, Kushiura, Mahram, Mahasing, and Boka rivers are on the brink of extinction, along with rivers in Moulvibazar like the Dhlai, Manu, Juri, Kanthinala, Gopla and in Habiganj like the Khoai, Sutang, Sonai, Barak, Kashti, and the Karangi.
The rivers' critical condition is mainly due to factors like building structures by encroaching on riverbanks, illegal sandstone extraction and pollution, unplanned construction of dams, bridges, and sluice gates, as well as disconnecting rivers from canals. Sedimentation and mismanagement of silt have also played a significant role, as discussed in the workshop.
[Writing in English by Arshi Fatiha Quazi]