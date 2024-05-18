Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

May 18, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Vietnam Communist party names police minister as state president

Many observers see his appointment as a possible step towards becoming party chief

Vietnam Communist party names police minister as state president
A general view of the Presidential Palace of Vietnam, in Hanoi, Vietnam, May 11, 2024. REUTERS/Francesco Guarascio

Reuters

Published : 18 May 2024, 08:50 PM

Updated : 18 May 2024, 08:50 PM

Related Stories
Iran sent a clear message with Israel attack: Palestinian envoy
Iran sent a clear message with Israel attack: Palestinian envoy
Thousands rally in Australian capitals to demand gender violence justice
Thousands rally in Australian capitals to demand gender violence justice
Sea drone warfare has arrived. The US is floundering
Sea drone warfare has arrived. The US is floundering
World food prices rise again: FAO
World food prices rise again: FAO
Read More
Houston area grapples with heat, power cuts after storms
Houston area grapples with heat, power cuts after storms
Klopp ‘super happy’ with Liverpool legacy
Klopp ‘super happy’ with Liverpool legacy
Dozens killed as Israeli forces thrust deeper in Gaza
Dozens killed as Israeli forces thrust deeper in Gaza
Awami League’s Nayeb wins Jhenaidah-1 by-election unopposed
Awami League’s Nayeb wins Jhenaidah-1 by-election unopposed
Read More
Opinion

Tasneem Hossain

Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?
Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?

Mahmudur R Manna

Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry
Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?

John Kemp

Oil bulls lack conviction about sustainability of higher prices
Oil bulls lack conviction about sustainability of higher prices
Read More