    বাংলা

    Bangladesh to keep pre-primary schools closed, primary schools start class early amid heatwave

    The Ministry of Primary and Mass Education has reduced the scope of class activities and barred assemblies too

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 27 April 2024, 08:17 AM
    Updated : 27 April 2024, 08:17 AM

    Primary schools will open earlier from Sunday amid the heatwave sweeping across Bangladesh.

    The Ministry of Primary and Mass Education has instructed schools to reduce the scope of activities during class and bar assemblies.

    Though primary school classes will resume, the government has ordered pre-primary schools to remain closed until further notice.

    Educational institutions were set to open on Apr 21 after the Eid holidays, but the searing heat convinced the government to keep schools and colleges closed until Apr 27.

    The Ministry of Primary and Mass Education has released a new class routine ahead of the reopening on Sunday.

    Schools operating on one shift will have classes from 8am to 11:30am in consideration of the health risk to students, the ministry said on Saturday.

    Schools operating on two shifts will have classes from 8am to 9:30am and then again from 9:45am to 11:30am.

    During the month of Ramadan, primary schools held classes from 9am to 3pm.

    RELATED STORIES
    ‘It feels like my heart will explode’: how the heatwave affects the working class of Lalmonirhat
    ‘It feels like my heart will explode’
    The health directorate advises people to avoid working in sunlight for a long period, but rest is a luxury the poor cannot afford
    Mass graves in Gaza: what do we know?
    Mass graves in Gaza: what do we know?
    Palestinian authorities said a grave site discovered at the Nasser hospital, the main medical facility in central Gaza, contained nearly 400 bodies
    People work to move into a cemetery bodies of Palestinians killed during Israel's military offensive and buried at Nasser hospital, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, April 21, 2024.
    UN rights chief 'horrified' by mass grave reports at Gaza hospitals
    Palestinian authorities reported finding bodies in mass graves at a hospital in Khan Younis this week after it was abandoned by Israeli troops
    Bangladesh closes schools, colleges for 7 days amid heatwave
    Schools, colleges closed for 7 days amid heatwave
    Government primary and secondary schools will be closed from Apr 21 to Apr 27

    Opinion

    A call to recognise the genocide in Bangladesh
    Tawheed Reza Noor
    Let’s nurture our Mother Earth
    Tasneem Hossain
    Indian election at the time of a global crisis: Which side is it on?
    Rajib Das
    Oil funds turn bullish as Mideast conflict intensifies
    John Kemp