Bangladesh to keep pre-primary schools closed, primary schools start class early amid heatwave

Primary schools will open earlier from Sunday amid the heatwave sweeping across Bangladesh.

The Ministry of Primary and Mass Education has instructed schools to reduce the scope of activities during class and bar assemblies.

Though primary school classes will resume, the government has ordered pre-primary schools to remain closed until further notice.

Educational institutions were set to open on Apr 21 after the Eid holidays, but the searing heat convinced the government to keep schools and colleges closed until Apr 27.