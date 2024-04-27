Bangladesh to keep pre-primary schools closed, primary schools start class early amid heatwave

Primary schools will open earlier from Sunday amid the heatwave sweeping across Bangladesh.
The Ministry of Primary and Mass Education has instructed schools to reduce the scope of activities during class and bar assemblies.
Though primary school classes will resume, the government has ordered pre-primary schools to remain closed until further notice.
Educational institutions were set to open on Apr 21 after the Eid holidays, but the searing heat convinced the government to keep schools and colleges closed until Apr 27.
The Ministry of Primary and Mass Education has released a new class routine ahead of the reopening on Sunday.
Schools operating on one shift will have classes from 8am to 11:30am in consideration of the health risk to students, the ministry said on Saturday.
Schools operating on two shifts will have classes from 8am to 9:30am and then again from 9:45am to 11:30am.
During the month of Ramadan, primary schools held classes from 9am to 3pm.