Two die as bus, autorickshaw collide head-on in Mymensingh

Two autorickshaw passengers have died and four others suffered injuries after the vehicle collided head-on with a bus in Mymensingh Sadar Upazila.

The incident occurred on the Mymensingh-Sherpur road in the Upazila’s Alalpur area around 11am on Saturday, Kotwali Model Police Station chief Main Uddin said.

The identity of the victims could not be confirmed immediately, according to the police.

A Mymensingh-bound CNG-run autorickshaw was heavily damaged after it collided with a Nalitabari-bound bus, leaving a woman and a man dead on the spot, OC Uddin said.

The locals and police personnel rescued the four injured and took them to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital.

The bus was seized after the incident but its driver and assistant managed to flee, the OC added.