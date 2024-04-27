Faridpur lynching: Father says sons were killed over extortion

Tapan was arrested after his men attacked the Upazila executive officer in a bid to prevent the administration from constructing houses under the Ashrayan project, said Rashedul Islam, another local.



“He was at it again after being released on bail,” said Rashedul.



Two videos of the incident went viral on Apr 21. The videos show a man being beaten in a room of the school. Tapan and Ajit are seen beating the man.



The duo went into hiding after the videos surfaced, but Tapan was present when Religious Affairs Minister Faridul Haque Khan met the family of the victims two days after the incident.



Superintendent of Police Morshed Alam said 12 people were arrested in connection with the incident.



Police were conducting an operation to catch the others, including Tapan and Ajit, the officer said.



Faridpur Deputy Commissioner Quamrul Ahsan Talukder confirmed at a press conference on Friday that Tapan and Ajit were involved in the incident.



The chief of Faridpur district administration said people providing information about the UP chairman and member’s location will be rewarded, but would not specify an amount.



Tapan had been suspended two times for attacking an Upazila executive officer and corruption over TCB cards, according to Quamrul.



“He got his position back after challenging the suspension in the High Court on both instances. This made him think that he would get away with whatever crime he commits.”