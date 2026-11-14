Law minister seeks input to revise commercial court law

Law Minister Md Asaduzzaman has called on stakeholders to recommend legal measures to update the Commercial Court Act, enacted in April, and protect the interests of foreign investors.

He said at a stakeholder consultation on Saturday that the proposed law must be as “effective, modern and investment-friendly” as possible.

The aim is to finalise it with stakeholders’ help and place it before parliament in January.

“The experience and views of everyone concerned are very important,” he said at the event, jointly organised by the law ministry and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) at Pan Pacific Sonargaon Dhaka.

A preliminary draft titled the Commercial Court Act, 2027 was presented there.

Foreign investors face problems repatriating investment or profits, he said, citing disputes with local partners, criminal cases filed by workers and VAT complications.

“But the existing Commercial Court Act cannot address all of their problems. To attract foreign investment, an investment-friendly environment is essential.”

Calling the existing law substandard, he said it has folded in provisions of other laws, including the arbitration law, in a way that risks undermining the core arbitration system. “The initiative to review and reform the law was taken to remove these limitations.”