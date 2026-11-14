November 14, 2026

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business & Economy
Features
Others
Recent News

India's Sooryavanshi becomes youngest captain in men's T20 history

He breaks the record previously held by Croatia's Zach Vukusic, who captained his national side at 17 years and 311 days

India&#039;s Sooryavanshi becomes youngest captain in men&#039;s T20 history

Reuters

Published : 14 Nov 2026, 02:59 PM

Updated : 14 Nov 2026, 02:59 PM

India batter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi became the youngest captain in men's Twenty20 history at 15 years and 232 days after leading Bihar in India's domestic T20 competition, the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, on Saturday.

The teenager surpassed Croatia's Zach Vukusic, who previously held the record after captaining his national side at 17 years and 311 days.

Sooryavanshi became India's youngest men's international in July when he made his T20 debut against England in Manchester, eclipsing Sachin Tendulkar's long-standing mark.

He became India's 122nd men's T20 international at the age of 15 years and 99 days.

The left-hander has played 10 T20Is, scoring 295 runs, including two half-centuries.

Widely regarded as one of India's brightest prospects, Sooryavanshi earned his first senior call-up after a meteoric rise that began with a blistering 35-ball century in the Indian Premier League (IPL) last year.

He further underlined his credentials in this year's IPL, finishing as the tournament's leading run-scorer, striking at more than 237 and setting a competition record with 72 sixes.

Related Stories
Tk 4mn ransom fails to free two friends in Libya
Tk 4mn ransom fails to free two friends in Libya
India hold off NZ fightback to win T20 opener
India hold off NZ fightback to win T20 opener
New Zealand plan to stop India teen Sooryavanshi
New Zealand plan to stop India teen Sooryavanshi
13 drown in boat capsizing in India
13 drown in boat capsizing in India
Read More
Sooryavanshi becomes youngest men&#039;s T20 captain
Sooryavanshi becomes youngest men's T20 captain
US flight chaos leaves passengers fearing the worst
US flight chaos leaves passengers fearing the worst
DU imposes entry restrictions after crude bomb blasts
DU imposes entry restrictions after crude bomb blasts
Women will make up 80% of new health recruits: Zubaida
Women will make up 80% of new health recruits: Zubaida
Read More
Opinion

Shoumik Hassin

In defence of a hated Booker Prize winner
Shoumik Hassin

Md Hasnain

Save the soil, save the nation
Md Hasnain

Mahmud Bin Morshad

Why Turkiye, Pakistan will not fight Saudi’s war
Mahmud Bin Morshad

Mohammad Rabiul Alam

The need for a strong data privacy culture
Mohammad Rabiul Alam
Read More