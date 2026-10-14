India boat capsizes, drowning 13, mostly children

A boat capsized in India's eastern state of Bihar, drowning 13 people, most of them children, police said, while six aboard were rescued.

The boat overturned on Tuesday in the state's central district of Vaishali, while carrying passengers to a feast in a neighbouring village, district magistrate Varsha Singh told media.

Police are investigating the cause of the incident, regional police officer Subodh Kumar told Reuters on Wednesday, giving the tally of those rescued.