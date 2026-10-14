October 14, 2026

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India boat capsizes, drowning 13, mostly children

Authorities are investigating the accident, while six survivors are rescued from the water

India boat capsizes, drowning 13, mostly children
Reference Photo

Reuters

Published : 14 Oct 2026, 08:39 AM

Updated : 14 Oct 2026, 08:39 AM

A boat capsized in India's eastern state of Bihar, drowning 13 people, most of them children, police said, while six aboard were rescued.

The boat overturned on Tuesday in the state's central district of Vaishali, while carrying passengers to a feast in a neighbouring village, district magistrate Varsha Singh told media.

Police are investigating the cause of the incident, regional police officer Subodh Kumar told Reuters on Wednesday, giving the tally of those rescued.

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