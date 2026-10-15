Four more die with measles symptoms, 1,306 hospitalised

Four more people have died with measles symptoms over the past 24 hours in Bangladesh, while another 1,306 people have been admitted to hospitals around the country.

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) reported the figures in its latest update released on Thursday.

Two of the deaths recorded between 8am on Tuesday and the following 24 hours occurred in Khulna. Dhaka and Bhola reported one fatality each.

The health directorate has been tracking measles cases and deaths since Mar 15. Since then, a total of 1,181 people have died from measles or symptoms associated with the disease, including 1,077 deaths among people with suspected symptoms and 104 among confirmed measles cases.

According to the bulletin, the number of people presenting at hospitals with measles symptoms has reached 209,876. Of them, 186,583 have been admitted for treatment, while 178,869 have been discharged.

Dhaka Division has recorded the highest number of deaths among people with measles symptoms, at 487, followed by Sylhet with 189.

Chattogram has reported 96 deaths, Rajshahi 93, Mymensingh 82, Barishal 64, Khulna 49 and Rangpur 17.