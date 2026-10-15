October 15, 2026

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business & Economy
Features
Others
Recent News

Four more die with measles symptoms, 1,306 hospitalised

1,181 people have died from measles or symptoms associated with the disease since Mar 15 this year

Four more die with measles symptoms, 1,306 hospitalised

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 15 Oct 2026, 05:35 PM

Updated : 15 Oct 2026, 05:35 PM

Four more people have died with measles symptoms over the past 24 hours in Bangladesh, while another 1,306 people have been admitted to hospitals around the country.

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) reported the figures in its latest update released on Thursday.

Two of the deaths recorded between 8am on Tuesday and the following 24 hours occurred in Khulna. Dhaka and Bhola reported one fatality each.

The health directorate has been tracking measles cases and deaths since Mar 15. Since then, a total of 1,181 people have died from measles or symptoms associated with the disease, including 1,077 deaths among people with suspected symptoms and 104 among confirmed measles cases.

According to the bulletin, the number of people presenting at hospitals with measles symptoms has reached 209,876. Of them, 186,583 have been admitted for treatment, while 178,869 have been discharged.

Dhaka Division has recorded the highest number of deaths among people with measles symptoms, at 487, followed by Sylhet with 189.

Chattogram has reported 96 deaths, Rajshahi 93, Mymensingh 82, Barishal 64, Khulna 49 and Rangpur 17.

Related Stories
Measles: 4 deaths, 1,332 hospitalisations
Measles: 4 deaths, 1,332 hospitalisations
Measles: 3 die, 907 hospitalised
Measles: 3 die, 907 hospitalised
Measles: 11 die with symptoms, 113 new cases
Measles: 11 die with symptoms, 113 new cases
Measles: 2 die with symptoms, 92 new cases
Measles: 2 die with symptoms, 92 new cases
Read More
147 senior police officers ‘retired’ since 2024 uprising
147 senior police officers ‘retired’ since 2024 uprising
CERN, Mistral team up to build AI models for physics
CERN, Mistral team up to build AI models for physics
Jurassic fossil find upends early bird evolution theory
Jurassic fossil find upends early bird evolution theory
Biman suspends Saudi flights until Oct 18
Biman suspends Saudi flights until Oct 18
Read More
Opinion

Ahmed Ahsanuzzaman

Goodbye, my friend: Remembering Toufique
Ahmed Ahsanuzzaman

Iqbal Shailo

A eulogy to Toufique Imrose Khalidi
Iqbal Shailo

Julian Francis

A voice to stories others feared to tell
Julian Francis

Shahed Alam

Can high spectrum price ensure an inclusive digital future?
Shahed Alam
Read More