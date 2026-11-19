India begins evacuations ahead of third cyclone within a month

India's eastern state of Odisha evacuated more than 47,000 people by Thursday, before the region's third severe cyclonic storm in less than a month is set to hit land.

• Cyclone Akvan is likely to cross the coastal states of Odisha and southern neighbouring Andhra Pradesh by noon on Friday, weather officials said, with heavy rain expected on Thursday

• Odisha evacuated more than 47,000 people, the office of its chief minister said. Authorities also ordered the closure of all schools and kindergarten centres in some districts

• "No evacuations in Andhra Pradesh yet," state disaster management official Prakhar Jain told Reuters. "The storm has reduced in intensity"

• Andhra Pradesh evacuated thousands of coastal dwellers this month ahead of severe cyclonic storm Murasu, while Cyclone Arnab, in late October, killed at least six

• "The pattern (of three cyclones within a month) in 2026 is mostly similar to that of 1987," top government weather expert Mrutyunjay Mohapatra told Reuters

• After the 1987 monsoon, three cyclonic storms struck in the Bay of Bengal in quick succession