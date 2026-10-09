October 09, 2026

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2 young men found in possession of 2,000 yaba tablets during search in Jatrabari

Narcotics control officials had received a tip-off about a large shipment of yaba on board a bus from Khagrachhari

2 young men found in possession of 2,000 yaba tablets during search in Jatrabari

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 09 Oct 2026, 05:24 PM

Updated : 09 Oct 2026, 05:24 PM

Two young men in possession of 2,000 yaba tablets have been arrested during a raid on a bus in Dhaka’s Jatrabari by the Department of Narcotics Control (DNC).

The agency issued a press release on the operation, conducted in front of the Mayor Hanif Flyover’s No. 6 toll plaza early on Friday morning.

The arrestees have been identified as Chia Usa Chakma, 23, and Kalo Chakma, 22.

The DNC said they received a tip-off about a large shipment of yaba on board a bus from Khagrachhari and conducted a raid accordingly.

“The 9,000 yaba tablets were recovered after a search of the bodies of two passengers after the Shanti Paribahan bus was halted at the toll plaza,” it said.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act has been filed against the two of them at Jatrabari Police Station.

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