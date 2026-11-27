Bangladesh Bank has published the final list of 640 young entrepreneurs selected for collateral-free financing under its Udyog programme, aimed at helping young people build businesses.

The central bank published the list on its website on Friday, selecting 10 applicants from each of 64 Upazilas across eight districts.

It released their names and identification numbers but did not disclose the loan amounts or business sectors.

The first-phase districts are Manikganj, Feni, Naogaon, Jhenaidah, Bhola, Habiganj, Rangpur and Netrokona.

Bangladesh Bank has assigned a lead bank to handle financing in each Upazila and published the corresponding list.

The programme drew 18,444 applications from the eight districts, with applicants interviewed by the central bank under its supervision.

Applications were accepted through commercial bank branches at Upazila level from Sept 16 to Oct 15.

Netrokona recorded the highest number of applications at 5,351, followed by Rangpur with 2,745 and Naogaon with 2,456. The other districts received:

• Jhenaidah: 2,191

• Habiganj: 1,552

• Bhola: 1,545

• Manikganj: 1,343

• Feni: 1,261

Bangladesh Bank issued the Udyog programme guidelines on Sept 13, targeting entrepreneurs aged up to 28.

Eligible businesses include agriculture, food processing, handicrafts, fisheries, livestock, tourism, services, renewable energy, light engineering and technology-based start-ups, as well as other lawful ventures.

Each entrepreneur can receive up to Tk 2 million, comprising a loan of up to Tk 1 million and a one-time grant of up to Tk 1 million. Both amounts will be disbursed together.

If a recipient fails to repay the loan, the entire grant, however, will be converted into a loan. Entrepreneurs must therefore repay the full loan to retain the grant.